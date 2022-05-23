LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Lesedauer: 10 Minuten

Absatzstatistik April 2022 Diese 15 Fonds sind aktuell die Lieblinge im Finanzvertrieb

Welche Fonds dominieren die Absatzlisten der deutschen Berater? DAS INVESTMENT hat bei Apella, BCA, Fondskonzept, Fondsnet, MLP, Netfonds, Jung, DMS & Cie., DAB BNP Paribas, Fonds Finanz und Blau Direkt nachgefragt und ein Ranking der beliebtesten 15 Produkte für den April erstellt.

Uwe Rathausky (l.) und Henrik Muhle von der Gané Aktiengesellschaft
Uwe Rathausky (l.) und Henrik Muhle von der Gané Aktiengesellschaft: Der Acatis Gané Value Event rangiert in den Top 3 der aktuellen Absatzstatistik. | Foto: Gané Aktiengesellschaft

Platz 15 (4 Punkte)

Templeton Growth

Quelle Fondsdaten: FWW 2022

Der Templeton Growth belegt in der gemeinsamen Top-Seller-Liste von Netfonds, Fondsnet, Jung, DMS & Cie., Apella, MLP, BCA, Fondskonzept, DAB BNP Paribas, Fonds Finanz und Blau Direkt aktuell Platz 15 von 15.

ISIN: LU0114760746
Auflegung: 09.08.2000
Fondsvermögen: 6.851,88 Mio. Euro (Stand: 30.04.2022)

Quelle: FWW

