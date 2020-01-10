LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Lesedauer: 10 Minuten

Aktives Management Die besten ausgewogenen europäischen Mischfonds

Die besten ausgewogenen europäischen Mischfonds

Fonds-Crashtest

DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.). Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen. Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein. Mehr Infos zum Testverfahren.

Gesamtbewertung     Performance     Stresstest     Aktives Management

Rang Fondsname ISIN Punkte Aktives Management Tracking Error 5 Jahre Punkte Tracking Error 5 Jahre Jensen's Alpha 5 Jahre Punkte Jensen's Alpha 5 Jahre Information Ratio 5 Jahre Punkte Information Ratio 5 Jahre
1. Condor Balance-Universal LU0112268841 22 3,21 5 0,06 7 0,06 10
2. Edmond de Rothschild Income Europe LU0992632538 18 2,99 1 0,21 10 0,02 7
3. AMUNDI DISCOUNT BALANCED - A (D) DE0007012700 17 4,69 7 0,21 10 -0,02 0
4. Starmix Ausgewogen AT0000711585 17 2,14 0 0,14 7 0,05 10
5. Deka-Nachhaltigkeit Balance CF LU0703711118 16 3,57 5 0,18 10 -0,01 1
6. UBS (D) Euro Aktiv - Balance DE000A0M6TT7 15 1,84 0 0,04 5 0,05 10
7. W&W Europa-Fonds DE0009780486 15 3,00 3 0,02 5 0,03 7
8. SGKB (Lux) Fund - Danube Tiger B LU0161742381 10 4,91 10 -0,31 0 -0,06 0
9. Quant Strategie - DAX MinVar Flex Protection A LU0994796802 10 6,05 10 -0,08 0 -0,02 0
10. Alpine Fund Euro Balance A EUR MT7000016952 10 5,06 10 -0,06 0 -0,05 0
11. Candriam Sustainable Medium C BE0159411405 9 3,08 3 0,00 1 0,01 5
12. CTV-Strategiefonds HAIG Ausgewogen LU0247024648 8 3,16 5 -0,12 0 0,00 3
13. Monega BestInvest Europa -A- DE0007560781 7 4,29 7 -0,31 0 -0,04 0
14. Fidelity Funds - European Multi Asset Inc. Fd A (EUR) LU0052588471 7 2,79 0 -0,08 0 0,03 7
15. MEAG EuroBalance A DE0009757450 7 3,97 7 -0,17 0 -0,02 0
16. Berenberg 1590 Total Return Strategie A DE000A1C0UM4 7 2,51 0 0,08 7 -0,03 0
17. Generali Komfort Strategie 50 LU0414380708 7 2,99 1 -0,04 1 0,01 5
18. DekaFutur-Wachstum DE0005896823 6 1,71 0 0,02 5 0,00 1
19. Fondra DE0008471004 6 3,14 3 -0,11 0 0,00 3
20. DWS Balance DE0008474198 6 2,19 0 0,01 3 0,01 3
21. HannoverscheMediumInvest DE0005317325 5 2,81 0 -0,08 0 0,01 5
22. ECHIQUIER ARTY FR0010611293 3 2,10 0 0,01 3 -0,04 0
23. Echiquier ARTY Fund A (EUR) LU0969069607 3 2,11 0 0,01 3 -0,04 0
24. AktivBalance DE000A0JEK23 2 2,81 1 -0,10 0 0,00 1
25. EuroSwitch Balanced Portfolio R LU0337536675 1 2,54 0 -0,05 1 -0,05 0
26. Moventum Plus Aktiv - Ausgewogenes Portfolio Europa B LU0326454708 0 2,07 0 -0,17 0 -0,04 0
27. Haspa PB Strategie Wachstum LU0324035731 0 2,10 0 -0,13 0 -0,06 0
28. Naspa-Fonds Ausschüttung Plus DE0008480807 0 2,65 0 -0,09 0 -0,03 0
29. Generali Komfort Balance LU0100842029 0 2,58 0 -0,16 0 -0,02 0

Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 29. Oktober 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.
