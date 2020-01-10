Aktives Management Die besten ausgewogenen europäischen Mischfonds
Fonds-Crashtest
Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management
|Rang
|Fondsname
|ISIN
|Punkte Aktives Management
|Tracking Error 5 Jahre
|Punkte Tracking Error 5 Jahre
|Jensen's Alpha 5 Jahre
|Punkte Jensen's Alpha 5 Jahre
|Information Ratio 5 Jahre
|Punkte Information Ratio 5 Jahre
|1.
|Condor Balance-Universal
|LU0112268841
|22
|3,21
|5
|0,06
|7
|0,06
|10
|2.
|Edmond de Rothschild Income Europe
|LU0992632538
|18
|2,99
|1
|0,21
|10
|0,02
|7
|3.
|AMUNDI DISCOUNT BALANCED - A (D)
|DE0007012700
|17
|4,69
|7
|0,21
|10
|-0,02
|0
|4.
|Starmix Ausgewogen
|AT0000711585
|17
|2,14
|0
|0,14
|7
|0,05
|10
|5.
|Deka-Nachhaltigkeit Balance CF
|LU0703711118
|16
|3,57
|5
|0,18
|10
|-0,01
|1
|6.
|UBS (D) Euro Aktiv - Balance
|DE000A0M6TT7
|15
|1,84
|0
|0,04
|5
|0,05
|10
|7.
|W&W Europa-Fonds
|DE0009780486
|15
|3,00
|3
|0,02
|5
|0,03
|7
|8.
|SGKB (Lux) Fund - Danube Tiger B
|LU0161742381
|10
|4,91
|10
|-0,31
|0
|-0,06
|0
|9.
|Quant Strategie - DAX MinVar Flex Protection A
|LU0994796802
|10
|6,05
|10
|-0,08
|0
|-0,02
|0
|10.
|Alpine Fund Euro Balance A EUR
|MT7000016952
|10
|5,06
|10
|-0,06
|0
|-0,05
|0
|11.
|Candriam Sustainable Medium C
|BE0159411405
|9
|3,08
|3
|0,00
|1
|0,01
|5
|12.
|CTV-Strategiefonds HAIG Ausgewogen
|LU0247024648
|8
|3,16
|5
|-0,12
|0
|0,00
|3
|13.
|Monega BestInvest Europa -A-
|DE0007560781
|7
|4,29
|7
|-0,31
|0
|-0,04
|0
|14.
|Fidelity Funds - European Multi Asset Inc. Fd A (EUR)
|LU0052588471
|7
|2,79
|0
|-0,08
|0
|0,03
|7
|15.
|MEAG EuroBalance A
|DE0009757450
|7
|3,97
|7
|-0,17
|0
|-0,02
|0
|16.
|Berenberg 1590 Total Return Strategie A
|DE000A1C0UM4
|7
|2,51
|0
|0,08
|7
|-0,03
|0
|17.
|Generali Komfort Strategie 50
|LU0414380708
|7
|2,99
|1
|-0,04
|1
|0,01
|5
|18.
|DekaFutur-Wachstum
|DE0005896823
|6
|1,71
|0
|0,02
|5
|0,00
|1
|19.
|Fondra
|DE0008471004
|6
|3,14
|3
|-0,11
|0
|0,00
|3
|20.
|DWS Balance
|DE0008474198
|6
|2,19
|0
|0,01
|3
|0,01
|3
|21.
|HannoverscheMediumInvest
|DE0005317325
|5
|2,81
|0
|-0,08
|0
|0,01
|5
|22.
|ECHIQUIER ARTY
|FR0010611293
|3
|2,10
|0
|0,01
|3
|-0,04
|0
|23.
|Echiquier ARTY Fund A (EUR)
|LU0969069607
|3
|2,11
|0
|0,01
|3
|-0,04
|0
|24.
|AktivBalance
|DE000A0JEK23
|2
|2,81
|1
|-0,10
|0
|0,00
|1
|25.
|EuroSwitch Balanced Portfolio R
|LU0337536675
|1
|2,54
|0
|-0,05
|1
|-0,05
|0
|26.
|Moventum Plus Aktiv - Ausgewogenes Portfolio Europa B
|LU0326454708
|0
|2,07
|0
|-0,17
|0
|-0,04
|0
|27.
|Haspa PB Strategie Wachstum
|LU0324035731
|0
|2,10
|0
|-0,13
|0
|-0,06
|0
|28.
|Naspa-Fonds Ausschüttung Plus
|DE0008480807
|0
|2,65
|0
|-0,09
|0
|-0,03
|0
|29.
|Generali Komfort Balance
|LU0100842029
|0
|2,58
|0
|-0,16
|0
|-0,02
|0
Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 29. Oktober 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.