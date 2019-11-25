Aktives Management Die besten Fonds für globale Nebenwerte

Fonds-Crashtest

DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.). Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen. Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein. Mehr Infos zum Testverfahren.

Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management



Rang Fondsname ISIN Punkte Aktives Management Tracking Error 5 Jahre Punkte Tracking Error 5 Jahre Jensen's Alpha 5 Jahre Punkte Jensen's Alpha 5 Jahre Information Ratio 5 Jahre Punkte Information Ratio 5 Jahre 1 Threadneedle Global Smaller Companies LU0570870567 20 3,74 0 0,51 10 0,14 10 2 Kepler Small Cap Aktienfonds AT0000653662 17 5,52 7 0,4 7 0,04 3 3 Axa Framlington Global Small Cap LU0868490383 15 4,74 3 0,29 5 0,05 7 4 AS World Smaller Companies LU0728928796 11 4,69 1 0,33 5 0,04 5 5 SPDR MSCI World Small Cap ETF IE00BCBJG560 10 2,76 0 0,07 3 0,05 7 6 Goldman Sachs Global Small Cap CORE Equity Por. Base Dis Cl LU0245329841 8 3,8 0 0,06 3 0,04 5 7 Triodos Sustainable Pioneer Fund R thesaurierend LU0278272843 7 5,85 7 -0,15 0 -0,03 0 8 RIV Aktieninvest Global DE000A0YFQ76 6 5,27 5 0,02 1 -0,03 0 9 Franklin Global Small-Mid Cap Fund Class A (acc) USD LU0144644332 5 5,22 5 -0,29 0 -0,07 0 10 Schroder ISF Global Smaller Companies A Acc LU0240877869 4 2,82 0 -0,04 1 0,02 3 11 Invesco Developed Small and Mid-Cap Equity A thes. LU0607512778 3 5,09 3 -0,21 0 -0,01 0 12 Nordea 1 - Global Small Cap Fund BP-USD LU1029332142 1 4,18 1 -0,16 0 -0,04 0 13 DWS Global Small/Mid Cap DE0008476508 1 3,69 0 -0,06 0 0,02 1 14 Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund Class A (Ydis) LU0029874061 0 3,71 0 -0,23 0 -0,06 0 15 BlackRock Global Funds - Global SmallCap Fund A2 USD LU0054578231 0 3,63 0 -0,25 0 -0,05 0 16 AXA Rosenberg Global Small Cap Alpha Fund B IE0004324657 0 3,19 0 -0,28 0 -0,06 0 17 Invesco Global Small Cap Equity Fund A (USD) auss. LU1775975201 0 2,64 0 -0,06 0 -0,01 0 18 AGIF - Allianz Global Small Cap Equity - AT - USD LU0963586101 0 3,91 0 -0,21 0 -0,01 0

Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 15. Oktober 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.