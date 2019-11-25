Aktives Management Die besten Fonds für globale Nebenwerte
Fonds-Crashtest
Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management
|Rang
|Fondsname
|ISIN
|Punkte Aktives Management
|Tracking Error 5 Jahre
|Punkte Tracking Error 5 Jahre
|Jensen's Alpha 5 Jahre
|Punkte Jensen's Alpha 5 Jahre
|Information Ratio 5 Jahre
|Punkte Information Ratio 5 Jahre
|1
|Threadneedle Global Smaller Companies
|LU0570870567
|20
|3,74
|0
|0,51
|10
|0,14
|10
|2
|Kepler Small Cap Aktienfonds
|AT0000653662
|17
|5,52
|7
|0,4
|7
|0,04
|3
|3
|Axa Framlington Global Small Cap
|LU0868490383
|15
|4,74
|3
|0,29
|5
|0,05
|7
|4
|AS World Smaller Companies
|LU0728928796
|11
|4,69
|1
|0,33
|5
|0,04
|5
|5
|SPDR MSCI World Small Cap ETF
|IE00BCBJG560
|10
|2,76
|0
|0,07
|3
|0,05
|7
|6
|Goldman Sachs Global Small Cap CORE Equity Por. Base Dis Cl
|LU0245329841
|8
|3,8
|0
|0,06
|3
|0,04
|5
|7
|Triodos Sustainable Pioneer Fund R thesaurierend
|LU0278272843
|7
|5,85
|7
|-0,15
|0
|-0,03
|0
|8
|RIV Aktieninvest Global
|DE000A0YFQ76
|6
|5,27
|5
|0,02
|1
|-0,03
|0
|9
|Franklin Global Small-Mid Cap Fund Class A (acc) USD
|LU0144644332
|5
|5,22
|5
|-0,29
|0
|-0,07
|0
|10
|Schroder ISF Global Smaller Companies A Acc
|LU0240877869
|4
|2,82
|0
|-0,04
|1
|0,02
|3
|11
|Invesco Developed Small and Mid-Cap Equity A thes.
|LU0607512778
|3
|5,09
|3
|-0,21
|0
|-0,01
|0
|12
|Nordea 1 - Global Small Cap Fund BP-USD
|LU1029332142
|1
|4,18
|1
|-0,16
|0
|-0,04
|0
|13
|DWS Global Small/Mid Cap
|DE0008476508
|1
|3,69
|0
|-0,06
|0
|0,02
|1
|14
|Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund Class A (Ydis)
|LU0029874061
|0
|3,71
|0
|-0,23
|0
|-0,06
|0
|15
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global SmallCap Fund A2 USD
|LU0054578231
|0
|3,63
|0
|-0,25
|0
|-0,05
|0
|16
|AXA Rosenberg Global Small Cap Alpha Fund B
|IE0004324657
|0
|3,19
|0
|-0,28
|0
|-0,06
|0
|17
|Invesco Global Small Cap Equity Fund A (USD) auss.
|LU1775975201
|0
|2,64
|0
|-0,06
|0
|-0,01
|0
|18
|AGIF - Allianz Global Small Cap Equity - AT - USD
|LU0963586101
|0
|3,91
|0
|-0,21
|0
|-0,01
|0
Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 15. Oktober 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.