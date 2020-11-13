LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Fondspalette im Überblick Alle Fonds von Flossbach von Storch im Konkurrenzvergleich

Im September sammelte ein Anleihefonds der Vermögensverwaltung Flossbach von Storch urplötzlich eine halbe Milliarde Euro ein. Inzwischen ist er fast 5 Milliarden Euro schwer. Grund genug, sich einmal anzusehen, welche Fonds die Kölner außer ihrem Kassenschlager, dem Multiple Opportunities, noch im Schaufenster liegen haben. Und vor allem: Wie erfolgreich sie sind.

Flossbach von Storch Bond Opportunities

ISIN: LU0399027613

Fondsmanager: Frank Lipowski

Auflegung: 04.06.2009

Volumen in Mio. Euro: 4.647

Wertentwicklung 1 Jahr: 8,0%

Wertentwicklung 3 Jahre: 16,2%

Wertentwicklung 5 Jahre: 32,6%

Volatilität 5 Jahre: 5,4%

Maximalverlust 5 Jahre: -6,1%

Vergleichsgruppe: Anleihefonds global flexibel Euro-gesichert

Prozentrang in der Vergleichsgruppe 3 Jahre: 2

Prozentrang in der Vergleichsgruppe 5 Jahre: 1

Quelle: Morningstar, Stichtag: 9. November 2020

Foto: Neuer Lockdown wäre ein politischer Fehler
Bluebay-InvestmentchefNeuer Lockdown wäre ein politischer Fehler
ANZEIGEFoto: E-Fahrzeuge schließen preislich zu Verbrennern auf
E-MobilitätE-Fahrzeuge schließen preislich zu Verbrennern auf
Foto: Mithilfe von Divestments den Klimawandel bekämpfen
StudieMithilfe von Divestments den Klimawandel bekämpfen
Foto: EU-Taxonomie sorgt für Unsicherheit bei Immobilienfirmen
Nachhaltigkeit von GebäudenEU-Taxonomie sorgt für Unsicherheit bei Immobilienfirmen
