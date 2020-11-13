Fondspalette im Überblick Alle Fonds von Flossbach von Storch im Konkurrenzvergleich
Flossbach von Storch Bond Opportunities
ISIN: LU0399027613
Fondsmanager: Frank Lipowski
Auflegung: 04.06.2009
Volumen in Mio. Euro: 4.647
Wertentwicklung 1 Jahr: 8,0%
Wertentwicklung 3 Jahre: 16,2%
Wertentwicklung 5 Jahre: 32,6%
Volatilität 5 Jahre: 5,4%
Maximalverlust 5 Jahre: -6,1%
Vergleichsgruppe: Anleihefonds global flexibel Euro-gesichert
Prozentrang in der Vergleichsgruppe 3 Jahre: 2
Prozentrang in der Vergleichsgruppe 5 Jahre: 1
Quelle: Morningstar, Stichtag: 9. November 2020