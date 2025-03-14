- Startseite
Top-Performer über 20 Jahre: Die besten internationalen Aktienfonds
Aktienfonds, die global investieren können, gelten als Basisinvestment, wenn es um ein diversifiziertes Aktienfonds-Portfolio geht. Je nach Marktlage sind die Fonds flexibel und investieren in die Regionen, Sektoren, Währungen, die langfristig am meisten Potenzial bieten. Auch den Anlagestil (Value, Growth) können internationale Aktienfonds flexibel anpassen, falls sie sich keinem bestimmten verschrieben haben.
Ein langer Atem
Dies sollten Anleger per se mitbringen, wenn sie in Aktienfonds ihr Vermögen anlegen. Denn je länger man investiert ist, desto kleiner das Risiko, mit dem Investment Kursverluste zu erleiden. Selbst stärkere zweistellige Kursrückgänge sehen auf lange Sicht, im Rückspiegel betrachtet, eher harmlos aus und beeinflussen die Rendite langfristig nicht so stark wie man eventuell denken könnte.
Sparplan grundsätzlich sinnvoll
Natürlich gibt es auch immer mal wieder längere Phasen, in denen Anleger mit einem Aktienfonds keine Rendite erzielen. Und diese können durchaus auch mehrere Jahre anhalten. Nicht nur, aber insbesondere für solche Phasen, in denen an den Aktienmärkten eine Flaute herrscht oder die Kurse fallen, bevor es dann wieder bergauf geht, eignen sich monatliche Investitionen. Dadurch werden die Fondsanteile zu günstigeren Kursen eingesammelt, um dann in der nächsten Aufschwungsphase die Performance zu steigern.
Die Top-Performer über 20 Jahre
Da man den langfristigen Anlagehorizont nicht aus den Augen verlieren sollte, haben wir uns angesehen, welche internationalen Aktienfonds in den letzten 20 Jahren die Anleger auch durch schwierige Phasen erfolgreich begleitet haben. Dass in den Top-10 tech-lastige Aktienfonds auftauchen, überrascht nicht. Wer sich breiter aufstellen möchte, findet aber auch Ansätze, die flexibler und breiter gestreut agieren.
Hier kommen die Top-10:
Rang 10: JPM Global Select Equity
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds All Cap
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Welt
- Auflegung: 30.04.1981
- Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend
- Fondsgesellschaft: JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) S.à r.l.
- ISIN: LU0070217475
- Performance YTD: -6,90%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 4,03%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 32,73%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 110,20%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 148,71%
- Performance 20 Jahre: 458,47%
- SRI: 4
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,97
- Tracking Error 5 Jahre: 4,63
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 15,14%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 9694
- Währung: USD
Rang 9: Skagen Global
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds All Cap
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Welt
- Auflegung: 07.08.1997
- Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend
- Fondsgesellschaft: Storebrand Asset Management AS
- ISIN: NO0008004009
- Performance YTD: -1,94%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 2,89%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 24,10%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 88,57%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 105,50%
- Performance 20 Jahre: 477,21%
- SRI: 4
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,67
- Tracking Error 5 Jahre: 7,02
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 16,55%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 3467
- Währung: NOK
Rang 8: Uni Global
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds All Cap
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Welt
- Auflegung: 02.01.1960
- Ertragsverwendung: ausschüttend
- Fondsgesellschaft: Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH
- ISIN: DE0008491051
- Performance YTD: -8,32%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 2,56%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 30,65%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 117,56%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 137,93%
- Performance 20 Jahre: 487,21%
- SRI: 4
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,96
- Tracking Error 5 Jahre: 3,85
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 14,66%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 20511
- Währung: EUR
Rang 7: Uni Dynamic Fonds Global
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds All Cap
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Welt
- Auflegung: 19.08.1998
- Ertragsverwendung: ausschüttend
- Fondsgesellschaft: Union Investment Luxembourg S.A.
- ISIN: LU0089558679
- Performance YTD: -10,79%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 6,79%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 38,59%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 130,57%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 164,32%
- Performance 20 Jahre: 505,19%
- SRI: 5
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,84
- Tracking Error 5 Jahre: 8,22
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 18,11%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 581
- Währung: EUR
Rang 6: JPM Global Focus
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds All Cap
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Welt
- Auflegung: 23.05.2003
- Ertragsverwendung: ausschüttend
- Fondsgesellschaft: JP Morgan Asset Management (Europe) S.à r.l.
- ISIN: LU0168341575
- Performance YTD: -6,60%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 3,45%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 33,56%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 133,09%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 133,99%
- Performance 20 Jahre: 509,86%
- SRI: 4
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,96
- Tracking Error 5 Jahre: 5,40
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 15,76%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 8131
- Währung: EUR
Rang 5: T. Rowe Price Global Focused Growth Equity
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds All Cap
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Welt
- Auflegung: 28.03.2003
- Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend
- Fondsgesellschaft: T. Rowe Price (Luxembourg) Management S.à.r.l.
- ISIN: LU0143551892
- Performance YTD: -7,35%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 2,60%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 21,31%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 104,37%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 180,97%
- Performance 20 Jahre: 545,91%
- SRI: 5
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,76
- Tracking Error 5 Jahre: 7,17
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 16,72%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 4109
- Währung: USD
Rang 4: Hansapost Megatrend
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds All Cap
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Welt
- Auflegung: 01.08.2001
- Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend
- Fondsgesellschaft: HANSAINVEST Hanseatische Investment-GmbH
- ISIN: DE0005317374
- Performance YTD: 2,02%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 4,21%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 41,91%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 139,60%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 182,31%
- Performance 20 Jahre: 587,14%
- SRI: 5
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,69
- Tracking Error 5 Jahre: 10,01
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 19,66%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: -
- Währung: EUR
Rang 3: CT Global Focus
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds All Cap
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Welt
- Auflegung: 31.10.1995
- Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend
- Fondsgesellschaft: Threadneedle Management Luxembourg S.A.
- ISIN: LU0061474960
- Performance YTD: -6,35%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 6,61%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 34,28%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 111,06%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 176,29%
- Performance 20 Jahre: 578,71%
- SRI: 5
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,83
- Tracking Error 5 Jahre: 5,84
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 15,54%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 4303
- Währung: USD
Rang 2: Raiffeisen-Hightech-ESG-Aktien
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds All Cap
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Welt
- Auflegung: 29.10.2002
- Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend
- Fondsgesellschaft: Raiffeisen Kapitalanlage-Gesellschaft mbH
- ISIN: AT0000688866
- Performance YTD: -15,75%
- Performance 1 Jahr: -13,37%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 21,36%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 116,95%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 254,70%
- Performance 20 Jahre: 696,21%
- SRI: 6
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,56
- Tracking Error 5 Jahre: 16,79
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 23,95%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 338
- Währung: EUR
Rang 1: DWS Artificial Intelligence
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds All Cap
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Welt
- Auflegung: 14.10.1983
- Ertragsverwendung: ausschüttend
- Fondsgesellschaft: DWS Investment GmbH
- ISIN: DE0008474149
- Performance YTD: -11,20%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 7,59%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 39,84%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 126,53%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 251,12%
- Performance 20 Jahre: 737,17%
- SRI: 5
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,76
- Tracking Error 5 Jahre: 13,67
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 19,33%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 539
- Währung: EUR