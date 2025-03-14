Top-Performer über 20 Jahre: Die besten internationalen Aktienfonds

Aktienfonds, die global investieren können, gelten als Basisinvestment, wenn es um ein diversifiziertes Aktienfonds-Portfolio geht. Je nach Marktlage sind die Fonds flexibel und investieren in die Regionen, Sektoren, Währungen, die langfristig am meisten Potenzial bieten. Auch den Anlagestil (Value, Growth) können internationale Aktienfonds flexibel anpassen, falls sie sich keinem bestimmten verschrieben haben.

Ein langer Atem

Dies sollten Anleger per se mitbringen, wenn sie in Aktienfonds ihr Vermögen anlegen. Denn je länger man investiert ist, desto kleiner das Risiko, mit dem Investment Kursverluste zu erleiden. Selbst stärkere zweistellige Kursrückgänge sehen auf lange Sicht, im Rückspiegel betrachtet, eher harmlos aus und beeinflussen die Rendite langfristig nicht so stark wie man eventuell denken könnte.

Sparplan grundsätzlich sinnvoll

Natürlich gibt es auch immer mal wieder längere Phasen, in denen Anleger mit einem Aktienfonds keine Rendite erzielen. Und diese können durchaus auch mehrere Jahre anhalten. Nicht nur, aber insbesondere für solche Phasen, in denen an den Aktienmärkten eine Flaute herrscht oder die Kurse fallen, bevor es dann wieder bergauf geht, eignen sich monatliche Investitionen. Dadurch werden die Fondsanteile zu günstigeren Kursen eingesammelt, um dann in der nächsten Aufschwungsphase die Performance zu steigern.