Lesedauer: 1 Minute

Carmignac Ventura neuer Vertriebschef

Giorgio Ventura (45) wird neuer Global Head of Sales bei Carmignac. Seine aktuelle Position als Vertriebschef in Italien wird Ventura behalten und zudem Mitglied im Ausschuss für strategische Entwicklung werden.

Wird neuer Global Head of Sales bei Carmignac: Giorgio Ventura (45)
Wird neuer Global Head of Sales bei Carmignac: Giorgio Ventura (45) | Foto: Carmignac

Giorgio Ventura (45) ist ab sofort neuer weltweiter Vertriebschef bei Carmignac.

Seit 2012 bei Carmignac

Ventura ist seit 2012 als Vertriebschef Italien bei Carmignac.

Zuvor war er bei Caboto Securities, Intesa Group, Lehman Brothers und Eurizon Capital in Mailand.

Eric Helderlé, General Manager bei Carmignac, sagt: „Er wird die globale Geschäftsentwicklung vorantreiben und unser dabei auf unser langfristiges Geschäftsmodell zurückgreifen.“
