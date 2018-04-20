Carmignac Ventura neuer Vertriebschef
Wird neuer Global Head of Sales bei Carmignac: Giorgio Ventura (45) | Foto: Carmignac
Giorgio Ventura (45) ist ab sofort neuer weltweiter Vertriebschef bei Carmignac.
Seit 2012 bei Carmignac
Ventura ist seit 2012 als Vertriebschef Italien bei Carmignac.
Zuvor war er bei Caboto Securities, Intesa Group, Lehman Brothers und Eurizon Capital in Mailand.
Eric Helderlé, General Manager bei Carmignac, sagt: „Er wird die globale Geschäftsentwicklung vorantreiben und unser dabei auf unser langfristiges Geschäftsmodell zurückgreifen.“