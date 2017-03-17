Der aktuelle Stand aller vier Musterdepots Fonds-Musterdepots vom 14. März 2017
Defensives Depot
|Fonds
|ISIN
(ausschütt.)*
|ISIN
(thesaur.)*
|Datum erste
Aufnahme
|Stücke
|akt. Wert
in Euro
|Depot-
Anteil
|Gewinn/
Verlust
|Acatis ELM Konzept
|LU0280778662
|-
|31.12.2015
|57,885
|7.369,88
|13,6%
|5,3%
|DB X-Trackers II Short I-Boxx Eurozone
|-
|LU0321463258
|26.10.2016
|25,846
|2.051,96
|3,8%
|2,6%
|Frankfurter Aktienfonds für Stiftungen
|DE000A1JSWP1
|DE000A0M8HD2
|31.12.2015
|43,573
|5.884,97
|10,8%
|Jupiter Dynamic Bond
|LU0992000496
|LU0853555380
|31.12.2015
|359,631
|4.218,47
|7,8%
|5,5%
|KR Deutsche Aktien Spezial
|LU0650635906
|LU0310320758
|31.12.2015
|44,481
|7.079,55
|13,0%
|18,0%
|Nielsen Global Value
|Gesamt-Depot
|54.371,94
|100,0%
|Depot-Start am 31.12.2015 mit 50.000 Euro**
|Gewinn/Verlust seit
|01.01.2017
|01.01.2016
|5,0%
|8,7%
|Stand: 9. Mai 2017
Offensives Depot
|Fonds
|ISIN
(ausschütt.)*
|ISIN
(thesaur.)*
|Datum erste
Aufnahme
|Stücke
|akt. Wert
in Euro
|Depot-
Anteil
|Gewinn/
Verlust
|Acatis Gané Value Event UI
|DE000A1T73W9
|DE000A0X7541
|31.12.2015
|27,645
|6.539,91
|12,3%
|9,0%
|AL Trust Euro Cash
|DE0008471780
|-
|09.05.2017
|65,09
|3.000,00
|5,7%
|0,0%
|Allianz Discovery Europe Strategy
|LU0384022694
|LU1158111267
|31.12.2015
|62,859
|6.504,04
|12,3%
|-7,1%
|BL Emerging Markets
|LU0309191905
|LU0309192036
|31.12.2015
|33,44
|5.763,10
|10,9%
|Danske Europe Long-Short Dynamic
|-
|LU0861185303
|31.12.2015
|505,251
|5.636,58
|10,6%
|-6,1%
|DB X-Trackers II Short I-Boxx Eurozone
|-
|LU0321463258
|26.10.2016
|25,846
|2.051,96
|3,9%
|2,6%
|Starcap Argos
|Gesamt-Depot
|53.096,92
|100,0%
|Depot-Start am 31.12.2015 mit 50.000 Euro**
|Gewinn/Verlust seit
|01.01.2017
|01.01.2016
|4,5%
|6,2%
|Stand: 9. Mai 2017
Turnaround-Depot
|Fonds
|ISIN
(ausschütt.)*
|ISIN
(thesaur.)*
|Datum erste
Aufnahme
|Stücke
|akt. Wert
in Euro
|Depot-
Anteil
|Gewinn/
Verlust
|Comgest Growth GEM Prom. Comp.
|IE00B1VC7334
|IE00B1VC7227
|20.01.2014
|315,892
|5.063,75
|9,0%
|66,8%
|DB X-Trackers II Short I-Boxx Eurozone
|-
|LU0321463258
|26.10.2016
|50,644
|4.020,72
|7,2%
|0,5%
|Earth Gold Fund UI
|-
|DE000A0Q2SD8
|10.01.2017
|113,049
|5.933,95
|10,6%
|LSF Solar & Sustainable Energy Fund
|-
|LU0405846410
|28.10.2014
|71,28
|4.099,31
|7,3%
|-13,4%
|Nordea Norwegian Kroner Reserve
|LU0705267788
|LU0173786863
|18.02.2014
|350,719
|7.400,18
|13,2%
|-6,6%
|Squad Value
|Gesamt-Depot
|56.034,08
|100,0%
|Depot-Start am 01.12.2009 mit 38.531 Euro**
|Gewinn/Verlust seit
|01.01.2017
|01.12.2009
|1,8%
|45,4%
|Stand: 9. Mai 2017
Trend-Depot
|Fonds
|Datum erste
Aufnahme
|Stücke
|akt. Wert
in Euro
|Depot-
Anteil
|Gewinn/
Verlust
|AL Trust Euro Cash
|-
|09.05.2017
|86,787
|4.000,00
|7,4%
|Alliance Oriental Income
|LU0348784397
|10.01.2017
|39,217
|4.217,04
|7,8%
|DB X-Trackers II Short I-Boxx Eurozone
|LU0321463258
|26.10.2016
|50,644
|4.020,72
|7,5%
|Lupus Alpha Dividend Champions
|-
|31.12.2015
|24,705
|5.257,92
|Magna New Frontiers
|IE00B68FF474
|21.07.2015
|268,545
|5.044,89
|9,4%
|Main First Germany
|LU0390221256
|31.12.2015
|25,305
|5.200,92
|9,6%
|Pictet Em. Local Currency Debt HP EUR
|Gesamt-Depot
|53.926,52
|100,0%
|Depot-Start am 01.12.2009 mit 35.363 Euro**
|Gewinn/Verlust seit
|01.01.2017
|7,9%
|
Quelle: DER FONDS/Bloomberg/Infos GmbH Investment Fonds Selection
Auswertungstag: Stand: 9. Mai 2017