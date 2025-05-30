- Startseite
-
Die besten Asien-Pazifik-Fonds: Japan ist besonders interessant
Aktienfonds auf die Region Asien/Pazifik erweisen sich als chancenreich für Investoren. Die Region ist bekannt für ihr starkes und stabiles Wirtschaftswachstum und ihre dynamischen Märkte.
Japan: Stabilität und Innovation
Japan ist aus Investorensicht besonders interessant. Als eine der größten Volkswirtschaften der Welt weist das Land eine innovative, hoch entwickelte Wirtschaft auf. Japan ist führend in Bereichen wie Technologie, Automobilindustrie und Elektronik. Zudem bietet das Land eine Vielzahl innovativer Unternehmen mit globaler Bedeutung.
Für Anleger bedeutet das: Japan kann Stabilität und Innovation verbinden, was das Land zu einer guten Ergänzung in einem diversifizierten Portfolio macht.
Sinnvolle Diversifikation
Ein weiterer Vorteil ist die Diversifikation. Durch die Investition in einen Fonds, der mehrere Länder und Branchen abdeckt, können Anleger ihr Risiko streuen. Zudem ist Asien/Pazifik eine Region, die von technologischen Innovationen, wachsendem Konsum und Infrastrukturprojekten profitiert. Diese Faktoren können langfristig zu einer positiven Entwicklung der Aktien aus dieser Region beitragen.
Niedrige Korrelation
Außerdem bietet die Region oft eine geringere Korrelation zu den westlichen Märkten, was bedeutet, dass sie in Zeiten, in denen die europäischen oder amerikanischen Märkte schwächeln, oft eine gewisse Stabilität oder sogar Wachstum aufweisen kann. Das macht die Fonds zu einer guten Ergänzung in einem breit gestreuten Portfolio.
Insgesamt betrachtet kann ein Aktienfonds mit Fokus auf Asien/Pazifik, inklusive Japan, die Chance auf hohe Renditen, Diversifikation und eine bessere Risikoverteilung bieten. Damit verfügt die Region über viel Potenzial für langfristiges Wachstum.
Auf den folgenden Seiten zeigen wir die zehn Asien-Pazifik-Aktienfonds, die sich im vergangenen Jahr am besten entwickelt haben. Dabei wurden sowohl aktiv gemanagte Fonds als auch ETFs in die Auswertung einbezogen. Gehedgte Produkte sowie institutionelle Anteilsklassen wurden nicht berücksichtigt (Stand der Daten: 30. Mai 2025). Basis der Daten: FWW-Fondsexplorer.
Platz 10: SPDR S&P Pan Asia Dividend Aristocrats ETF
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik
- Auflegung: 14.05.2013
- Ertragsverwendung: ausschüttend
- Fondsgesellschaft: SPDR ETFs Europe
- ISIN: IE00B9KNR336
- Performance YTD: 1,61%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 6,95%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 19,77%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 36,66%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 49,34%
- Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: 0,07
- Volatilität 3 Jahre: 13,88%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 165
- Währung: USD
Platz 9: Uni Asia
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik
- Auflegung: 03.11.1989
- Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend
- Fondsgesellschaft: Union Investment Luxembourg
- ISIN: LU0037079034
- Performance YTD: -0,76%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 7,74%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 11,68%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 24,59%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 30,27%
- Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: -0,17
- Volatilität 3 Jahre: 13,44%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 205
- Währung: EUR
Platz 8: FIVV-MIC-Mandat-Asien
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik
- Auflegung: 01.08.2006
- Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend
- Fondsgesellschaft: Universal-Investment
- ISIN: DE000A0JELL5
- Performance YTD: 2,33%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 8,41%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 14,78%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 15,93%
- Performance 10 Jahre: -2,83%
- Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: -0,04
- Volatilität 3 Jahre: 18,89%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 8
- Währung: EUR
Platz 7: JPM Pacific Equity
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik
- Auflegung: 31.03.2005
- Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend
- Fondsgesellschaft: J.P. Morgan Asset Management (Europe)
- ISIN: LU0210528096
- Performance YTD: 1,37%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 8,96%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 10,66%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 29,53%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 76,25%
- Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: -0,20
- Volatilität 3 Jahre: 13,93%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 1472
- Währung: USD
Platz 6: Ovid Asia Pacific Infrastructure Equity
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik
- Auflegung: 01.03.2021
- Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend
- Fondsgesellschaft: Hansainvest
- ISIN: DE000A2QK456
- Performance YTD: 2,69%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 9,66%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 17,82%
- Performance 5 Jahre: -
- Performance 10 Jahre: -
- Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: -0,07
- Volatilität 3 Jahre: 11,31%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 8
- Währung: EUR
Platz 5: Acatis Asia Pacific Plus Fonds
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik
- Auflegung: 03.07.2000
- Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend
- Fondsgesellschaft: Acatis Investment Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft
- ISIN: DE0005320303
- Performance YTD: 1,38%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 10,23%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 35,44%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 60,52%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 44,40%
- Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: 0,46
- Volatilität 3 Jahre: 11,99%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 27
- Währung: EUR
Platz 4: Guinness Asian Equity Income Fund
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik
- Auflegung: 20.12.2013
- Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend
- Fondsgesellschaft: Waystone Management Company
- ISIN: IE00BGHQDM52
- Performance YTD: -0,63%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 11,14%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 17,70%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 57,22%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 52,91%
- Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: -0,05
- Volatilität 3 Jahre: 14,59%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 223
- Währung: EUR
Platz 3: Robeco Asia-Pacific Equities
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik
- Auflegung: 21.01.2013
- Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend
- Fondsgesellschaft: Robeco Institutional Asset Management
- ISIN: LU0871827209
- Performance YTD: 1,99%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 11,25%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 23,74%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 69,50%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 61,12%
- Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: 0,21
- Volatilität 3 Jahre: 12,07%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 680
- Währung: EUR
Platz 2: LLB Aktien Pazifik ESG
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik
- Auflegung: 05.01.1999
- Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend
- Fondsgesellschaft: LLB Fund Services Aktiengesellschaft
- ISIN: LI0013255612
- Performance YTD: 1,28%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 11,27%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 28,49%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 42,06%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 36,00%
- Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: 0,42
- Volatilität 3 Jahre: 10,87%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 46
- Währung: JPY
Platz 1: Acatis Qilin Marco Polo Asien Fonds
- Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik
- Auflegung: 29.09.2020
- Ertragsverwendung: ausschüttend
- Fondsgesellschaft: Acatis Investment Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft
- ISIN: DE000A2P9Q22
- Performance YTD: -3,56%
- Performance 1 Jahr: 17,03%
- Performance 3 Jahre: -2,84%
- Performance 5 Jahre: -
- Performance 10 Jahre: -
- Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: -0,29
- Volatilität 3 Jahre: 24,57%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 69
- Währung: EUR