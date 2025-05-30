Aktienfonds auf die Region Asien/Pazifik erweisen sich als chancenreich für Investoren. Die Region ist bekannt für ihr starkes und stabiles Wirtschaftswachstum und ihre dynamischen Märkte.

Japan: Stabilität und Innovation

Japan ist aus Investorensicht besonders interessant. Als eine der größten Volkswirtschaften der Welt weist das Land eine innovative, hoch entwickelte Wirtschaft auf. Japan ist führend in Bereichen wie Technologie, Automobilindustrie und Elektronik. Zudem bietet das Land eine Vielzahl innovativer Unternehmen mit globaler Bedeutung.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: Japan kann Stabilität und Innovation verbinden, was das Land zu einer guten Ergänzung in einem diversifizierten Portfolio macht.

Sinnvolle Diversifikation

Ein weiterer Vorteil ist die Diversifikation. Durch die Investition in einen Fonds, der mehrere Länder und Branchen abdeckt, können Anleger ihr Risiko streuen. Zudem ist Asien/Pazifik eine Region, die von technologischen Innovationen, wachsendem Konsum und Infrastrukturprojekten profitiert. Diese Faktoren können langfristig zu einer positiven Entwicklung der Aktien aus dieser Region beitragen.

Niedrige Korrelation

Außerdem bietet die Region oft eine geringere Korrelation zu den westlichen Märkten, was bedeutet, dass sie in Zeiten, in denen die europäischen oder amerikanischen Märkte schwächeln, oft eine gewisse Stabilität oder sogar Wachstum aufweisen kann. Das macht die Fonds zu einer guten Ergänzung in einem breit gestreuten Portfolio.

Insgesamt betrachtet kann ein Aktienfonds mit Fokus auf Asien/Pazifik, inklusive Japan, die Chance auf hohe Renditen, Diversifikation und eine bessere Risikoverteilung bieten. Damit verfügt die Region über viel Potenzial für langfristiges Wachstum.

Auf den folgenden Seiten zeigen wir die zehn Asien-Pazifik-Aktienfonds, die sich im vergangenen Jahr am besten entwickelt haben. Dabei wurden sowohl aktiv gemanagte Fonds als auch ETFs in die Auswertung einbezogen. Gehedgte Produkte sowie institutionelle Anteilsklassen wurden nicht berücksichtigt (Stand der Daten: 30. Mai 2025). Basis der Daten: FWW-Fondsexplorer.

Platz 10: SPDR S&P Pan Asia Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Weitere Informationen Quelle Fondsdaten: FWW 2025

Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik

Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik Auflegung: 14.05.2013

14.05.2013 Ertragsverwendung: ausschüttend

ausschüttend Fondsgesellschaft: SPDR ETFs Europe

SPDR ETFs Europe ISIN: IE00B9KNR336

Performance YTD: 1,61%

1,61% Performance 1 Jahr: 6,95%

Performance 3 Jahre: 19,77%

19,77% Performance 5 Jahre: 36,66%

36,66% Performance 10 Jahre: 49,34%

49,34% Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: 0,07

0,07 Volatilität 3 Jahre: 13,88%

13,88% Volumen in Mio. EUR: 165

165 Währung: USD

Platz 9: Uni Asia

Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik

Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik Auflegung: 03.11.1989

03.11.1989 Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend

thesaurierend Fondsgesellschaft: Union Investment Luxembourg

Union Investment Luxembourg ISIN: LU0037079034

Performance YTD: -0,76%

-0,76% Performance 1 Jahr: 7,74%

Performance 3 Jahre: 11,68%

11,68% Performance 5 Jahre: 24,59%

24,59% Performance 10 Jahre: 30,27%

30,27% Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: -0,17

-0,17 Volatilität 3 Jahre: 13,44%

13,44% Volumen in Mio. EUR: 205

205 Währung: EUR

Platz 8: FIVV-MIC-Mandat-Asien

Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik

Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik Auflegung: 01.08.2006

01.08.2006 Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend

thesaurierend Fondsgesellschaft: Universal-Investment

Universal-Investment ISIN: DE000A0JELL5

Performance YTD: 2,33%

2,33% Performance 1 Jahr: 8,41%

Performance 3 Jahre: 14,78%

14,78% Performance 5 Jahre: 15,93%

15,93% Performance 10 Jahre: -2,83%

-2,83% Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: -0,04

-0,04 Volatilität 3 Jahre: 18,89%

18,89% Volumen in Mio. EUR: 8

8 Währung: EUR

Platz 7: JPM Pacific Equity

Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik

Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik Auflegung: 31.03.2005

31.03.2005 Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend

thesaurierend Fondsgesellschaft: J.P. Morgan Asset Management (Europe)

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (Europe) ISIN: LU0210528096

Performance YTD: 1,37%

1,37% Performance 1 Jahr: 8,96%

Performance 3 Jahre: 10,66%

10,66% Performance 5 Jahre: 29,53%

29,53% Performance 10 Jahre: 76,25%

76,25% Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: -0,20

-0,20 Volatilität 3 Jahre: 13,93%

13,93% Volumen in Mio. EUR: 1472

1472 Währung: USD

Platz 6: Ovid Asia Pacific Infrastructure Equity

Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik

Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik Auflegung: 01.03.2021

01.03.2021 Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend

thesaurierend Fondsgesellschaft: Hansainvest

Hansainvest ISIN: DE000A2QK456

Performance YTD: 2,69%

2,69% Performance 1 Jahr: 9,66%

Performance 3 Jahre: 17,82%

17,82% Performance 5 Jahre: -

- Performance 10 Jahre: -

- Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: -0,07

-0,07 Volatilität 3 Jahre: 11,31%

11,31% Volumen in Mio. EUR: 8

8 Währung: EUR

Platz 5: Acatis Asia Pacific Plus Fonds

Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik

Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik Auflegung: 03.07.2000

03.07.2000 Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend

thesaurierend Fondsgesellschaft: Acatis Investment Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft

Acatis Investment Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft ISIN: DE0005320303

Performance YTD: 1,38%

1,38% Performance 1 Jahr: 10,23%

Performance 3 Jahre: 35,44%

35,44% Performance 5 Jahre: 60,52%

60,52% Performance 10 Jahre: 44,40%

44,40% Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: 0,46

0,46 Volatilität 3 Jahre: 11,99%

11,99% Volumen in Mio. EUR: 27

27 Währung: EUR

Platz 4: Guinness Asian Equity Income Fund

Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik

Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik Auflegung: 20.12.2013

20.12.2013 Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend

thesaurierend Fondsgesellschaft: Waystone Management Company

Waystone Management Company ISIN: IE00BGHQDM52

Performance YTD: -0,63%

-0,63% Performance 1 Jahr: 11,14%

Performance 3 Jahre: 17,70%

17,70% Performance 5 Jahre: 57,22%

57,22% Performance 10 Jahre: 52,91%

52,91% Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: -0,05

-0,05 Volatilität 3 Jahre: 14,59%

14,59% Volumen in Mio. EUR: 223

223 Währung: EUR

Platz 3: Robeco Asia-Pacific Equities

Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik

Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik Auflegung: 21.01.2013

21.01.2013 Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend

thesaurierend Fondsgesellschaft: Robeco Institutional Asset Management

Robeco Institutional Asset Management ISIN: LU0871827209

Performance YTD: 1,99%

1,99% Performance 1 Jahr: 11,25%

Performance 3 Jahre: 23,74%

23,74% Performance 5 Jahre: 69,50%

69,50% Performance 10 Jahre: 61,12%

61,12% Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: 0,21

0,21 Volatilität 3 Jahre: 12,07%

12,07% Volumen in Mio. EUR: 680

680 Währung: EUR

Platz 2: LLB Aktien Pazifik ESG

Sektor: Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik

Aktienfonds All Cap Asien/Pazifik Auflegung: 05.01.1999

05.01.1999 Ertragsverwendung: thesaurierend

thesaurierend Fondsgesellschaft: LLB Fund Services Aktiengesellschaft

LLB Fund Services Aktiengesellschaft ISIN: LI0013255612

Performance YTD: 1,28%

1,28% Performance 1 Jahr: 11,27%

Performance 3 Jahre: 28,49%

28,49% Performance 5 Jahre: 42,06%

42,06% Performance 10 Jahre: 36,00%

36,00% Sharpe Ratio 3 Jahre: 0,42

0,42 Volatilität 3 Jahre: 10,87%

10,87% Volumen in Mio. EUR: 46

46 Währung: JPY

Platz 1: Acatis Qilin Marco Polo Asien Fonds

