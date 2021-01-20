Top-Fonds 2020 Diese 10 Fonds sammelten das meiste Geld ein
Rang 10
Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities
Zufluss 2020 in Mio. Euro: 3.118,04
ISIN: LU0503632282
Volumen in Mio. Euro: 6.552
Wertentwicklung 1 Jahr: 27,3%
Wertentwicklung 3 Jahre: 54,3%
Wertentwicklung 5 Jahre: 108,3%
Wertentwicklung 10 Jahre: 179,7%
Volatilität 3 Jahre: 16,7%
Maximalverlust 3 Jahre: -16,9%
Verantwortlich fürs Portfolio: Pictet Asset Management
Auflegung: 10.09.2010
Vergleichsgruppe: Aktienfonds Ökologie
Quelle: Morningstar
Stichtag: 31. Dezember 2020 (Zuflüsse); 14. Januar 2021 (Wertentwicklung)