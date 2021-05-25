Absatzstatistik April 2021 Diese 11 Fonds sind aktuell die Lieblinge im Finanzvertrieb
Platz 11 (4 Punkte): Quantex Global Value
Der Quantex Global Value belegt in der gemeinsamen Top-Seller-Liste von Netfonds, Jung, DMS & Cie., Apella, MLP, BCA, Fondskonzept, DAB BNP Paribas und Fonds Finanz aktuell Platz 11 von 11.
|ISIN:
|LI0274481113
|Auflegung:
|18.06.2015
|Fondsvermögen:
|637,70 Mio. Schweizer Franken (Stand: 30.04.2021)
|Wertentwicklung 1 Jahr in Prozent:
|59,21
|Volatilität 1 Jahr in Prozent:
|20,12
DAS INVESTMENT fragt monatlich bei Apella, BCA, Fondskonzept, MLP, Netfonds und Jung, DMS & Cie., DAB BNP Paribas und Fonds Finanz, welche Fonds sich besonders gut verkaufen. Die Absatzliste aggregiert die Ergebnisse der Umfrage und zeigt die 11 Top-Fonds sortiert nach Punkten und Alphabet.
