Absatzstatistik März 2021 Diese 13 Fonds sind aktuell die Lieblinge im Finanzvertrieb
Platz 13 (3 Punkte): Sauren Global Growth
Wertentwicklung nach BVI-Methode in Euro | Foto: FWW
Der Sauren Global Growth belegt in der gemeinsamen Top-Seller-Liste von Netfonds, Jung, DMS & Cie., Apella, MLP, BCA, Fondskonzept, DAB BNP Paribas und Fonds Finanz aktuell Platz 13 von 13.
|ISIN:
|LU0095335757
|Auflegung:
|01.03.1999
|Fondsvermögen:
|315,03 Mio. Euro (Stand: 31.03.2021)
|Wertentwicklung 1 Jahr in Prozent:
|53,32
|Volatilität 1 Jahr in Prozent:
|15,53
DAS INVESTMENT fragt monatlich bei Apella, BCA, Fondskonzept, MLP, Netfonds und Jung, DMS & Cie., DAB BNP Paribas und Fonds Finanz, welche Fonds sich besonders gut verkaufen. Die Absatzliste aggregiert die Ergebnisse der Umfrage und zeigt die 13 Top-Fonds sortiert nach Punkten und Alphabet.
Um weitere Informationen zu erhalten, klicken Sie bitte auf den Fondsnamen.