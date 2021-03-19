Absatzstatistik Februar 2021 Diese 13 Fonds sind aktuell die Lieblinge im Finanzvertrieb
Platz 13 (4 Punkte): Wertgrund Wohnselect D
Wertentwicklung nach BVI-Methode in Euro | Foto: FWW
Der Wertgrund Wohnselect D belegt in der gemeinsamen Top-Seller-Liste von Netfonds, Jung, DMS & Cie., Apella, MLP, BCA, Fondskonzept, DAB BNP Paribas und Fonds Finanz aktuell Platz 13 von 13.
|ISIN:
|DE000A1CUAY0
|Auflegung:
|20.04.2010
|Fondsvermögen:
|371,41 Mio. Euro (Stand: 28.02.2021)
|Wertentwicklung 1 Jahr in Prozent:
|3,29
|Volatilität 1 Jahr in Prozent:
|0,74
DAS INVESTMENT fragt monatlich bei Apella, BCA, Fondskonzept, MLP, Netfonds und Jung, DMS & Cie., DAB BNP Paribas und Fonds Finanz, welche Fonds sich besonders gut verkaufen. Die Absatzliste aggregiert die Ergebnisse der Umfrage und zeigt die 13 Top-Fonds sortiert nach Punkten und Alphabet.
Um weitere Informationen zu erhalten, klicken Sie bitte auf den Fondsnamen.