Absatzstatistik Januar 2021 Diese 9 Fonds sind aktuell die Lieblinge im Finanzvertrieb
Platz 9 (4 Punkte): DPAM Equities New Gems Sustainable
Wertentwicklung nach BVI-Methode in Euro | Foto: FWW
Der DPAM Equities New Gems Sustainable belegt in der gemeinsamen Top-Seller-Liste von Netfonds, Jung, DMS & Cie., Apella, MLP, BCA, Fondskonzept und DAB BNP Paribas aktuell Platz 9 von 9.
|ISIN:
|BE6246061376
|Auflegung:
|14.08.2013
|Fondsvermögen:
|1.940,99 Mio. Euro (Stand: 11.02.2021)
|Wertentwicklung 1 Jahr in Prozent:
|32,47
|Volatilität 1 Jahr in Prozent:
|21,45
DAS INVESTMENT fragt monatlich bei Apella, BCA, Fondskonzept, MLP, Netfonds und Jung, DMS & Cie. und DAB BNP Paribas, welche Fonds sich besonders gut verkaufen. Die Absatzliste aggregiert die Ergebnisse der Umfrage und zeigt die 9 Top-Fonds sortiert nach Punkten und Alphabet.
