LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
DI als PDF button
Suche
TopThemen
Fonds
Fonds-Analyse
Mediathek
Märkte
Finanzberatung
Versicherungen
ETFS & Indexfonds
Experten
Denker der Wirtschaft
Nachhaltigkeit
Krypto
Services

Absatzstatistik Januar 2021 Diese 9 Fonds sind aktuell die Lieblinge im Finanzvertrieb

Welche Fonds dominieren die Absatzlisten der deutschen Berater? DAS INVESTMENT hat bei Apella, BCA, Fondskonzept, MLP, Netfonds, Jung, DMS & Cie. und DAB BNP Paribas nachgefragt und ein Ranking der beliebtesten 9 Produkte für den Januar erstellt.

Platz 9 (4 Punkte): DPAM Equities New Gems Sustainable

DPAM Equities New Gems Sustainable | © FWW
Wertentwicklung nach BVI-Methode in Euro | Foto: FWW

Der DPAM Equities New Gems Sustainable belegt in der gemeinsamen Top-Seller-Liste von Netfonds, Jung, DMS & Cie., Apella, MLP, BCA, Fondskonzept und DAB BNP Paribas aktuell Platz 9 von 9.

ISIN: BE6246061376
Auflegung: 14.08.2013
Fondsvermögen: 1.940,99 Mio. Euro (Stand: 11.02.2021)
Wertentwicklung 1 Jahr in Prozent: 32,47
Volatilität 1 Jahr in Prozent: 21,45

Stand: 25.02.2021; Quelle: FWW

DAS INVESTMENT fragt monatlich bei Apella, BCA, Fondskonzept, MLP, Netfonds und Jung, DMS & Cie. und DAB BNP Paribas, welche Fonds sich besonders gut verkaufen. Die Absatzliste aggregiert die Ergebnisse der Umfrage und zeigt die 9 Top-Fonds sortiert nach Punkten und Alphabet.

Um weitere Informationen zu erhalten, klicken Sie bitte auf den Fondsnamen.

Mehr zum Thema

Weitere videos
Foto: Notenbanker unterschätzen Inflation Ehemaliger Ifo-Chef Hans-Werner Sinn Notenbanker unterschätzen Inflation ANZEIGE Foto: Sind Themenfonds etwas für langfristige Anleger? Mehr Zeit, höhere Renditen Sind Themenfonds etwas für langfristige Anleger? ANZEIGE Foto: Warum uns negative Realzinsen noch lang begleiten werden Roemhelds Research Report Warum uns negative Realzinsen noch lang begleiten werden Foto: So hoch sind die Staatsschulden Ökonom Lars Feld So hoch sind die Staatsschulden Foto: Mensch versus Maschine – wer legt besser an? Video-Diskussion Mensch versus Maschine – wer legt besser an?
Weitere podcasts
Foto: Haben Konglomerate noch eine Zukunft? Investmenttalk von Eyb & Wallwitz Haben Konglomerate noch eine Zukunft? Foto: Subventionsbetrug bremst Wirtschaft ZEW-Forscherin Bettina Peters Subventionsbetrug bremst Wirtschaft Foto: Das ist der Unterschied zwischen Kryptofonds und Kryptowerten BVI-Spezialisten im Podcast Das ist der Unterschied zwischen Kryptofonds und Kryptowerten Foto: So läuft die Gewinnsaison Investmenttalk von Eyb & Wallwitz So läuft die Gewinnsaison Foto: Finanzpolitik braucht glaubwürdige Regeln ZEW-Experte Friedrich Heinemann Finanzpolitik braucht glaubwürdige Regeln
Weitere bildergalerien
Foto: 4 mögliche Stupser für mehr Geld im Alter Private Rente 4 mögliche Stupser für mehr Geld im Alter Foto: Berlin unter Top 5 im Büromarkt-Ranking Allianz Real Estate Berlin unter Top 5 im Büromarkt-Ranking Foto: 10 beliebte Filialbanken Vuma Touchpoints 2022 10 beliebte Filialbanken Foto: 10 Finanzmarktszenarien für 2022 Wahrscheinlich – möglich – ungewiss 10 Finanzmarktszenarien für 2022 Foto: Die 15 besten Fonds für Wandelanleihen Aktienmarkt mit Sicherheitsnetz Die 15 besten Fonds für Wandelanleihen
Weitere infografiken
Foto: Stimmt die Rendite bei nachhaltigen Investments? Umfrage zu ESG-Produkten Stimmt die Rendite bei nachhaltigen Investments? Foto: Das interessante Verhältnis des Bitcoin zu Aktien Gleichlauf oder Gegenlauf? Das interessante Verhältnis des Bitcoin zu Aktien Foto: So viele Mieterhaushalte können sich Wohneigentum leisten Deutschland So viele Mieterhaushalte können sich Wohneigentum leisten Foto: Was der Leading Economic Index wirklich aussagt Analyse von HQ Trust Was der Leading Economic Index wirklich aussagt Foto: So viel kostet Bauland in Deutschland Infografik So viel kostet Bauland in Deutschland
NEU IN DER MEDIATHEK
Auch interessant
Foto: Neuer Lockdown wäre ein politischer Fehler
Bluebay-InvestmentchefNeuer Lockdown wäre ein politischer Fehler
ANZEIGEFoto: E-Fahrzeuge schließen preislich zu Verbrennern auf
E-MobilitätE-Fahrzeuge schließen preislich zu Verbrennern auf
Foto: Mithilfe von Divestments den Klimawandel bekämpfen
StudieMithilfe von Divestments den Klimawandel bekämpfen
Foto: EU-Taxonomie sorgt für Unsicherheit bei Immobilienfirmen
Nachhaltigkeit von GebäudenEU-Taxonomie sorgt für Unsicherheit bei Immobilienfirmen
Meistgeklickt
Topnews
Foto: Das sind die Fonds-Favoriten der Ebase-Kunden im November 2021
AnlegerverhaltenDas sind die Fonds-Favoriten der Ebase-Kunden im November 2021
Foto: Das sind Aktie, Markt und Fonds des Monats November 2021
Container, Software, hohe ZinsenDas sind Aktie, Markt und Fonds des Monats November 2021
Foto: Wie sich Anleger und Investoren für 2022 aufstellen sollten
Robert Greil im GesprächWie sich Anleger und Investoren für 2022 aufstellen sollten
ANZEIGEFoto: In den nächsten Jahren werden Anleihen volatiler
Daniel J. Ivascyn im Gespräch„In den nächsten Jahren werden Anleihen volatiler“
Foto: Einmalanlage oder Sparplan – was ist besser?
BVI-Research-LeiterEinmalanlage oder Sparplan – was ist besser?
Foto: So ist der letzte Stand bei der Priips-Verordnung
Für Fonds ab 2023 verpflichtendSo ist der letzte Stand bei der Priips-Verordnung
nach oben
Cookie-Einstellungen