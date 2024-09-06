Klassiker schlägt ETFs Diese Fonds haben 2024 bislang das meiste Geld eingesammelt
Welche Fonds konnten in diesem Jahr bislang das meiste Geld einsammeln? Das zeigt unsere Auswertung der Nettomittelflüsse aller in Deutschland zum Vertrieb zugelassenen Fonds mithilfe der Datenbank Morningstar Direct. Geldmarktfonds sind dabei nicht in die Analyse eingeflossen.
Das Ranking zeigt: Besonders viel Geld floss in Aktienfonds und -ETFs mit breitem Marktfokus sowie in US-Aktien. Der Siegeszug passiver Strategien lässt sich auch an den Absatz-Siegern ablesen. In die Top Ten haben es sieben ETFs geschafft. Von den drei aktiven Strategien im Ranking belegt jedoch eine Platz eins.
Platz 10: iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Nettomittelflüsse seit Jahresbeginn*: 2.376 Millionen Euro
Nettomittelflüsse ein Monat**: 400 Millionen Euro
*Januar bis Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
**Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
Platz 9: Allianz Income and Growth
Nettomittelflüsse seit Jahresbeginn*: 2.454 Millionen Euro
Nettomittelflüsse ein Monat**: 256 Millionen Euro
*Januar bis Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
Warum nur an der Oberfläche kratzen? Tauchen Sie tiefer ein mit exklusiven Interviews und umfangreichen Analysen. Die Registrierung für den Premium-Bereich ist selbstverständlich kostenfrei.
Welche Fonds konnten in diesem Jahr bislang das meiste Geld einsammeln? Das zeigt unsere Auswertung der Nettomittelflüsse aller in Deutschland zum Vertrieb zugelassenen Fonds mithilfe der Datenbank Morningstar Direct. Geldmarktfonds sind dabei nicht in die Analyse eingeflossen.
Das Ranking zeigt: Besonders viel Geld floss in Aktienfonds und -ETFs mit breitem Marktfokus sowie in US-Aktien. Der Siegeszug passiver Strategien lässt sich auch an den Absatz-Siegern ablesen. In die Top Ten haben es sieben ETFs geschafft. Von den drei aktiven Strategien im Ranking belegt jedoch eine Platz eins.
Platz 10: iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds All Cap
- Auflegung: 21.10.2011
- Fondsgesellschaft: Blackrock Asset Management
- ISIN: IE00B6R52259
- Performance YTD: 14,17%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 24,76%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 73,68%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 167,72%
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,77
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 17,44%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 13110
Nettomittelflüsse seit Jahresbeginn*: 2.376 Millionen Euro
Nettomittelflüsse ein Monat**: 400 Millionen Euro
*Januar bis Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
**Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
Platz 9: Allianz Income and Growth
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Mischfonds flexibel
- Auflegung: 16.10.2012
- Fondsgesellschaft: Allianz Global Investors
- ISIN: LU0820561818
- Performance YTD: 6,59%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 9,59%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 43,26%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 116,02%
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,61
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 13,31%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 44804
Nettomittelflüsse seit Jahresbeginn*: 2.454 Millionen Euro
Nettomittelflüsse ein Monat**: 256 Millionen Euro
*Januar bis Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
**Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
Platz 8: JPM Global Select Equity
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds All Cap
- Auflegung: 30.04.1981
- Fondsgesellschaft: JP Morgan Asset Management
- ISIN: LU0070217475
- Performance YTD: 13,77%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 34,54%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 93,53%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 197,58%
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,87
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 18,16%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 8224
Nettomittelflüsse seit Jahresbeginn*: 2.892 Millionen Euro
Nettomittelflüsse ein Monat**: 295 Millionen Euro
*Januar bis Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
**Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
Platz 7: JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) ETF
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds Large Cap
- Auflegung: 10.10.2018
- Fondsgesellschaft: JP Morgan Asset Management
- ISIN: IE00BF4G7076
- Performance YTD: 17,64%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 39,16%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 111,91%
- Performance 10 Jahre: -
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,98
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 18,33%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 8191
Nettomittelflüsse seit Jahresbeginn*: 2.945 Millionen Euro
Nettomittelflüsse ein Monat**: 547 Millionen Euro
*Januar bis Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
**Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
Platz 6: Invesco S&P 500 ETF
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds Large Cap
- Auflegung: 21.05.2010
- Fondsgesellschaft: Invesco Investment Management
- ISIN: IE00B3YCGJ38
- Performance YTD: 17,10%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 37,08%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 103,70%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 288,93%
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,95
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 18,08%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 23144
Nettomittelflüsse seit Jahresbeginn*: 3.397 Millionen Euro
Nettomittelflüsse ein Monat**: 792 Millionen Euro
*Januar bis Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
**Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
Platz 5: Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds All Cap
- Auflegung: 25.07.2019
- Fondsgesellschaft: Vanguard
- ISIN: IE00BK5BQT80
- Performance YTD: 14,09%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 24,30%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 73,65%
- Performance 10 Jahre: -
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,77
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 17,34%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 23082
Nettomittelflüsse seit Jahresbeginn*: 3.629 Millionen Euro
Nettomittelflüsse ein Monat**: 673 Millionen Euro
*Januar bis Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
**Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
Platz 4: iShares Core MSCI World ETF
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds All Cap
- Auflegung: 25.09.2009
- Fondsgesellschaft: Blackrock Asset Management
- ISIN: IE00B4L5Y983
- Performance YTD: 14,84%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 28,42%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 81,83%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 194,25%
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,81
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 17,81%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 71491
Nettomittelflüsse seit Jahresbeginn*: 4.886 Millionen Euro
Nettomittelflüsse ein Monat**: 338 Millionen Euro
*Januar bis Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
**Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
Platz 3: SPDR S&P 500 ETF
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds Large Cap
- Auflegung: 19.03.2012
- Fondsgesellschaft: SSgA SPDR ETFs Europe
- ISIN: IE00B6YX5C33
- Performance YTD: 16,99%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 36,18%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 100,77%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 280,88%
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,93
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 18,05%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 11373
Nettomittelflüsse seit Jahresbeginn*: 5.937 Millionen Euro
Nettomittelflüsse ein Monat**: 426 Millionen Euro
*Januar bis Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
**Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
Platz 2: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Aktienfonds Large Cap
- Auflegung: 18.05.2010
- Fondsgesellschaft: Blackrock Asset Management
- ISIN: IE00B5BMR087
- Performance YTD: 16,96%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 36,23%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 101,48%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 282,83%
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,93
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 18,10%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 83773
Nettomittelflüsse seit Jahresbeginn*: 8.487 Millionen Euro
Nettomittelflüsse ein Monat**: 426 Millionen Euro
*Januar bis Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
**Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
Platz 1: Pimco Income Fund
- Asset-Schwerpunkt: Rentenfonds allgemein gemischte Laufzeiten
- Auflegung: 30.11.2012
- Fondsgesellschaft: Pimco
- ISIN: IE00B8K7V925
- Performance YTD: 4,50%
- Performance 3 Jahre: 10,21%
- Performance 5 Jahre: 12,71%
- Performance 10 Jahre: 63,36%
- Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre: 0,36
- Volatilität 5 Jahre: 6,95%
- Volumen in Mio. EUR: 34899
Nettomittelflüsse seit Jahresbeginn*: 9.981 Millionen Euro
Nettomittelflüsse ein Monat**: 1.300 Millionen Euro
*Januar bis Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct
**Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct