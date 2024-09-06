Welche Fonds konnten in diesem Jahr bislang das meiste Geld einsammeln? Das zeigt unsere Auswertung der Nettomittelflüsse aller in Deutschland zum Vertrieb zugelassenen Fonds mithilfe der Datenbank Morningstar Direct. Geldmarktfonds sind dabei nicht in die Analyse eingeflossen.

Das Ranking zeigt: Besonders viel Geld floss in Aktienfonds und -ETFs mit breitem Marktfokus sowie in US-Aktien. Der Siegeszug passiver Strategien lässt sich auch an den Absatz-Siegern ablesen. In die Top Ten haben es sieben ETFs geschafft. Von den drei aktiven Strategien im Ranking belegt jedoch eine Platz eins.

Platz 10: iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Nettomittelflüsse seit Jahresbeginn*: 2.376 Millionen Euro

Nettomittelflüsse ein Monat**: 400 Millionen Euro

*Januar bis Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct

**Juli 2024; Quelle: Morningstar Direct

Platz 9: Allianz Income and Growth

Nettomittelflüsse seit Jahresbeginn*: 2.454 Millionen Euro

Nettomittelflüsse ein Monat**: 256 Millionen Euro

