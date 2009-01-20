LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Lesedauer: 1 Minute

DJ ANLEIHE/E.ON verzinst Benchmark-Eurobond mit 4,875%

DJ ANLEIHE/E.ON verzinst Benchmark-Eurobond mit 4,875%

DJ ANLEIHE/E.ON verzinst Benchmark-Eurobond mit 4,875%

LONDON (Dow Jones)--Die E.ON AG hat über die E.ON International Finance BV eine Anleihe über 1,75 Mrd EUR begeben. Leadmanager sind Calyon, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase & Co. und Societe Generale SA.

Details der Transaktion:

=== Volumen: 1,75 Mrd EUR Fälligkeit: 28. Januar 2014 Kupon: 4,875% Reoffer Price: 99,961 Zahlungstermin: 28. Januar 2009 Spread: 195 Basispunkte über Mid-swaps Ratings: "A2" (Moody's) "A" (Standard & Poor's) "A" (Fitch) ===

DJG/DJN/brb/jhe

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2009 13:06 ET (18:06 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2009 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
