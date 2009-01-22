DJ DGAP-Adhoc: 3S Industries AG: Somont receives 14.5 million Euro order from REC

3S Industries AG / Contract 22.01.2009 Release of a Adhoc News, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ad hoc release - 3S Industries AG Somont: A 14.5 million Euro order from REC Lyss, 22 January 2009. Somont, a 100% subsidiary of 3S Industries AG, has received from the Renewable Energy Corporation ASA (REC) an order for delivery of its 'RAPID' automatic string soldering systems. The machines with a total value of 14.5 million Euros will be delivered to Singapore where REC is setting up a new, integrated photovoltaic production facility of world class. This sale is a further major milestone in the longstanding relationship between Somont and the Norwegian solar group REC. REC is already successfully using the RAPID machine type and machines of the previous generation for the high-quality industrial production of solar cell strings and their assembly in 3-shift operation. The RAPID provides highest production capacity with extremely low cell breakage. REC is a world leading producer of polysilicon and wafers and a pioneer in the global renewable energy industry. Construction of the new solar factory in Tuas, Singapore is taking place in 2 phases. In the first phase, REC is investing about 1.5 billion Euros in the new factory and creating 1300 jobs on location. Production will begin in the first quarter of 2010, and by 2012, capacities will be built up to reach 740 MW of wafers, 550 MW of solar cells and 590 MW of solar modules. The high-quality automatic string soldering systems are an integral part of the new, fully automatic lines for solar module production and therefore an important element of the development of capacity in phase 1 of the Tuas project. 'The new factory in Tuas is a future-orientated model for the efficient useof clean, inexhaustible energy from the sun', says Gerd Knoll, the CEO of Somont. 'We are proud that we have been given the opportunity to support this advanced project with our technology.' The new automatic string soldering systems will be delivered by Somont in phases until the end of November 2009. The order also includes the supply of various services and training. REC REC is uniquely positioned as one of the most integrated companies in the solar energy industry. REC Silicon and REC Wafer are the world's largest producers of polysilicon and wafers for solar applications. REC Solar produces solar cells and solar modules and engages in project development activities in selected segments of the PV market. 3S Industries AG 3S Industries AG brings together the three key technologies in the field of solar module production, namely soldering, laminating and testing, under a single roof. In the field of laminating, 3S Swiss Solar Systems has been the world's technological market leader for years. In 2007, today's 3S Industries acquired a further key technology with Pasan SA, the leading producer of module testers. With the acquisition of Somont in 2008, the Group has continued its strategy of expansion and added in the sector of automatic string soldering the missing element in the value-creation chain of solar module production. The three companies appear independently of each other in the market, each focused on one of the three key technologies. Furthermore, 3S Swiss Solar Systems integrates this production equipment in turnkey production lines. 3S Swiss Solar Systems is also a producer of solar modules and plans and develops building-integrated solar systems. Contact 3S Industries AG: Dr. Anja Knaus Head of Corporate Communications Schachenweg 24 CH 3250 Lyss fon +41(0)32 391 1136 fax +41(0)32 391 1112 [email protected] Contact: 3S Industries AG Dr. Anja Knaus Tel. +41(0)32 391 11 36 Fax. +41(0)32 391 11 12 [email protected] www.3-s.ch Schachenweg 24 CH-3250 Lyss 22.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: 3S Industries AG Schachenweg 24 CH-3250 Lyss Schweiz Phone: +41 (0)32 391 11 11 Fax: +41 (0)32 391 11 12 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: http://www.3-s.ch ISIN: CH0042821089 WKN: A0Q48P Listed: Freiverkehr in Berlin, München, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; Foreign Exchange(s) BX End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

