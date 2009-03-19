LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
DI als PDF button
Suche
TopThemen
Fonds
Fonds-Analyse
Mediathek
Märkte
Finanzberatung
Versicherungen
ETFS & Indexfonds
Experten
Denker der Wirtschaft
Nachhaltigkeit
Krypto
Services
Lesedauer: 2 Minuten

DJ DGAP-Adhoc: Axel Springer sells its stakes in several regional newspapers at EUR 310 million

DJ DGAP-Adhoc: Axel Springer sells its stakes in several regional newspapers at EUR 310 million

DJ DGAP-Adhoc: Axel Springer sells its stakes in several regional newspapers at EUR 310 million

Axel Springer AG / Disposal 04.02.2009 Release of an Ad hoc announcement according to § 15 WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Axel Springer AG is in final negotiations on the disposal of its stake in several regional newspapers in North and East Germany. Verlagsgesellschaft Madsack GmbH & Co. KG, Hannover is about to purchase participations of Axel Springer AG in Kieler Nachrichten (24.5%), Lübecker Nachrichten (49%), Leipziger Volkszeitung (44.9%) and North German holding Hanseatische Verlags-Beteiligungs AG (23%). An additional stake of 5.1% in Leipziger Volkszeitung is to be acquired by Leipziger Medien Beteiligungs GbR. The purchase price for these participations is EUR 275 million; for Verlagsgesellschaft Madsack GmbH & Co. KG it amounts to EUR 263 million. The stake of 50% of Axel Springer AG in Ostsee-Zeitung, Rostock, will at the same time been sold to Lübecker Nachrichten GmbH at a purchase price of EUR 35 million. The transaction volume in total amounts to EUR 310 million. With the disposal of its minority participations Axel Springer AG focuses more consistently on investments in its own newspapers, the multi-media development of its brands and on acquisitions of new online growth businesses. The consummation of the transaction is subject to approval by anti-trust authorities. Berlin, February 4, 2009 Investor Relations Contact: Claudia Thomé +49 (0)30 2591-77421 [email protected] 04.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Axel Springer AG Axel-Springer-Straße 65 10888 Berlin Deutschland Phone: +49 (0)30 2591-77421 Fax: +49 (0)30 2591-77422 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: www.axelspringer.de ISIN: DE0005501357, DE0005754238 WKN: 550135, 575423 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Hannover, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2009 12:27 ET (17:27 GMT)
Auch interessant
Foto: Apple, Exxon Mobile, Microsoft – Aktien-Top-10 so wertvoll wie noch nie
Analyse von HQ TrustApple, Exxon Mobile, Microsoft – Aktien-Top-10 so wertvoll wie noch nie
Foto: Schaden virtuelle Hauptversammlungen der Aktionärs-Demokratie?
BVI-Spezialisten im PodcastSchaden virtuelle Hauptversammlungen der Aktionärs-Demokratie?
Foto: Notenbanker unterschätzen Inflation
Ehemaliger Ifo-Chef Hans-Werner SinnNotenbanker unterschätzen Inflation
Foto: Was Fondsmanager über 2021, Wackelbörsen und das neue Jahr sagen
„Welches Weihnachtslied hören Sie immer noch gern?“Was Fondsmanager über 2021, Wackelbörsen und das neue Jahr sagen
Meistgelesen
Topnews
Foto: Die 15 größten Fonds von Carmignac
10 Jahre Carmignac in DeutschlandDie 15 größten Fonds von Carmignac
Foto: Flutschutz fehlt – wen trifft die Schuld?
Urteil vom Landgericht HamburgFlutschutz fehlt – wen trifft die Schuld?
Foto: So finden Sie nachhaltige Fonds schnell und einfach
Unsere Fonds-SucheSo finden Sie nachhaltige Fonds schnell und einfach
Foto: Mit Erbschaft an den Kapitalmarkt – so kann es gehen
Der PraxisfallMit Erbschaft an den Kapitalmarkt – so kann es gehen
Foto: So will die EU Tech-Riesen regulieren
Volkswirt Johannes MayrSo will die EU Tech-Riesen regulieren
Foto: Preiswerte Immobilien zu finden, kann man lernen.
Ein Blick in die Start-up-Szene„Preiswerte Immobilien zu finden, kann man lernen.“
nach oben
Cookie-Einstellungen