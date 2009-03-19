LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Lesedauer: 2 Minuten

DJ DGAP-Adhoc: Beiersdorf AG: Executive Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft proposes increase of dividend for 2008

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Dividend 04.02.2009 Release of an Ad hoc announcement according to § 15 WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Executive Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft proposes increase of dividend for 2008 The Executive Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has decided today to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2009 - subject to the consent of the Supervisory Board - to increase the dividend for the previous fiscal year from Euro 0.70 in 2007 by Euro 0.20 to Euro 0.90. This will also enable the shareholders to participate in the special gains from the divestments of the previous years in an appropriate way. The Executive Board will submit for approval the Financial Statements of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and the Consolidated Financial Statements to the Supervisory Board on February 19, 2009. Contact: Presse & Public Relations Claudia Fasse Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001 Fax: +49 (40) 4909 2516 Investor Relations Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000 Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000 04.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Unnastraße 48 20245 Hamburg Deutschland Phone: +49 (0)40 4909-0 Fax: +49 (0)40 4909-34 34 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com ISIN: DE0005200000 WKN: 520000 Indices: DAX Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Hannover, München, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart; Terminbörse EUREX End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2009 08:31 ET (13:31 GMT)
