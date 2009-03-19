DJ DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Biotest records significant growth in sales and earnings,

Biotest AG / Preliminary Results/Miscellaneous 04.02.2009 Release of an Ad hoc announcement according to § 15 WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Biotest records significant growth in sales and earnings, Majority shareholder terminates discussion about shares' sale Dreieich, 4 February 2009. According to preliminary and unaudited figures, the Biotest Group recorded sales of EUR 423 million in financial year 2008, representing an increase of 30% on the previous year (EUR 326.4 million). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are in the range of EUR 55 million. Compared to 2007 (EUR 38.5 million) that is an increase by more than 40%. Excluding the contribution made by the US plasma protein business, which was consolidated for the first time in 2008 over a 12-month period, sales grew by 10% and EBIT climbed by more than 23%. In the Plasma Protein segment, Biotest achieved sales of EUR 339.5 million, which corresponds to a 37% increase compared with the previous year (EUR 247.0 million). Net of the contribution made by the US business, sales were up almost 12% on the previous year. In the Medical Diagnostic segment, sales were 2% higher than in 2007 at EUR 45.2 million (EUR 44.3 million), while in the Microbiological Monitoring segment, business volume totalled EUR 38.3 million, up 9% on the previous year's figure of EUR 35.1 million. The majority shareholder in Biotest AG, OGEL GmbH, informed the Board of Managing Directors that it had terminated its discussions regarding the sales of a major portion of its share block until further notice. OGEL GmbH gave the reasons for its decision to terminate discussions relating to the sale of the majority of its shares as the excellent earnings achieved by Biotest AG in a difficult market environment, the company's corporate strategy targeted at reaching long-term goals and the change in market conditions. Biotest will publish the final figures for financial year 2008 on 11 March 2009. The Annual Report is scheduled for publication on 23 March 2009. Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and asset situation of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so. About Biotest Biotest AG, Dreieich, Germany, is a company that researches and manufactures pharmaceutical, biotherapeutic and diagnostic products and has specialised in immunology and haematology. In its Plasma proteinsegment, Biotest develops immunoglobulins, clotting factors and albumins based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune system or haematopoietic system. In the Biotherapeutic segment, Biotest researches into the clinical development of monoclonal antibodies, including in the indications of rheumatoid arthritis and blood cancer. The Diagnostic segment spans reagents and systems for microbiological monitoring and medical diagnostics which are used, for example, in blood transfusions and transplants. Biotest has around 1,950 employees worldwide and its shares are listed in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's S-DAX. Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, D-63303 Dreieich, www.biotest.de Dr. Michael Ramroth, Tel: +49 (0) 6103 801-520, e-mail: [email protected] Fax: +49 (0) 6103 801-347 WKN, ISIN ordinary share: 522720, DE0005227201 WKN, ISIN preference share: 522723, DE0005227235 Listed: Prime Standard/official trading Frankfurt, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart 04.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Biotest AG Landsteinerstraße 5 63303 Dreieich Deutschland Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0 Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: http://www.biotest.de ISIN: DE0005227201, DE0005227235 WKN: 522720, 522723 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

