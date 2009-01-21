DJ DGAP-Adhoc: DEPFA BANK plc: German Financial Markets Stabilisation Fund ('SoFFin') extends the framework guarantee granted to Hypo Real Estate Group by an additional EUR 12 billion

DEPFA BANK plc / Miscellaneous 21.01.2009 Release of an Ad hoc announcement according to § 15 WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 January 2009 THE FOLLOWING IS THE TEXT OF AN AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY HYPO REAL ESTATE HOLDING AG ON 20 January 2009, 20.45 CET: [Translated from German] 'German Financial Markets Stabilisation Fund ('SoFFin') extends the framework guarantee granted to Hypo Real Estate Group by an additional EUR 12 billion Munich, 20 January 2009 - The German Financial Markets Stabilisation Fund ('SoFFin') has extended its framework guarantee granted to Hypo Real Estate Group by an additional EUR 12 billion, bringing the aggregate guarantee amount to EUR 42 billion. Hypo Real Estate Bank AG, part of Hypo Real Estate Group, can use the additional guarantees to be issued by SoFFin to collateralise debt securities to be issued, which must be due for repayment by 12 June 2009 at the latest. Hypo Real Estate Bank AG will pay to SoFFin a pro-rata commitment commission of 0.1% on the undrawn portion of the framework guarantee, and a 0.5% p.a. fee on guarantees drawn upon. Negotiations between Hypo Real Estate and SoFFin regarding more extensive and longer-term liquidity and capital support measures for the Group have not yet been finalised.' Contact: Julia Hoggett: +353 (1) 792 2004 Issued on behalf of the following related entities in respect of their listed bonds: DEPFA BANK plc DEPFA ACS BANK DEPFA Funding III LP 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: DEPFA BANK plc 1, Commons Street Dublin 1 Irland Phone: +49 (0)69 92882 275 Fax: +49 (0)69 92882 107 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: www.depfa.com ISIN: DE000A0AUJ90 WKN: A0AUJ9 Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard) End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

