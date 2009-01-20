LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
DI als PDF button
Suche
TopThemen
Fonds
Fonds-Analyse
Mediathek
Märkte
Finanzberatung
Versicherungen
ETFS & Indexfonds
Experten
Denker der Wirtschaft
Nachhaltigkeit
Krypto
Services
Lesedauer: 2 Minuten

DJ DGAP-Adhoc: EMPRISE Aktiengesellschaft: Negotiations with investor suspended

DJ DGAP-Adhoc: EMPRISE Aktiengesellschaft: Negotiations with investor suspended

DJ DGAP-Adhoc: EMPRISE Aktiengesellschaft: Negotiations with investor suspended

EMPRISE Aktiengesellschaft / Miscellaneous 20.01.2009 Release of an Ad hoc announcement according to § 15 WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ad hoc release Negotiations with investor suspended Hamburg, January 20, 2009. The negotiations between EMPRISE AG [ISIN: DE0005710503] and the investor have been suspended. Both had signed a letter of intent on December 10th, 2008, concerning the financial restructuring of the company. The negotiations were suspended for the time being, because of missing contributions of further investors. Negotiations between the Board of Management of EMPRISE AG and further investors will be continued. Financial information: Maren Wolff, EMPRISE AG, Tel.: +49.40.27072-133, Fax: +49.40.27072-139, e-mail: [email protected] Press information: Grit Pauli, HOSCHKE & CONSORTEN Public Relations GmbH, Tel.: +49.40.369050- 31, Fax: +49.40.369050-10, e-mail: [email protected] 20.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: EMPRISE Aktiengesellschaft Humboldtstr. 62 22083 Hamburg Deutschland Phone: +49 (0)40 27072-134 Fax: +49 (0)40 27072-139 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: www.emprise.de ISIN: DE0005710503 WKN: 571050 Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2009 05:48 ET (10:48 GMT)
Auch interessant
Foto: Apple, Exxon Mobile, Microsoft – Aktien-Top-10 so wertvoll wie noch nie
Analyse von HQ TrustApple, Exxon Mobile, Microsoft – Aktien-Top-10 so wertvoll wie noch nie
Foto: Schaden virtuelle Hauptversammlungen der Aktionärs-Demokratie?
BVI-Spezialisten im PodcastSchaden virtuelle Hauptversammlungen der Aktionärs-Demokratie?
Foto: Notenbanker unterschätzen Inflation
Ehemaliger Ifo-Chef Hans-Werner SinnNotenbanker unterschätzen Inflation
Foto: Was Fondsmanager über 2021, Wackelbörsen und das neue Jahr sagen
„Welches Weihnachtslied hören Sie immer noch gern?“Was Fondsmanager über 2021, Wackelbörsen und das neue Jahr sagen
Meistgelesen
Topnews
Foto: Die 15 größten Fonds von Carmignac
10 Jahre Carmignac in DeutschlandDie 15 größten Fonds von Carmignac
Foto: Flutschutz fehlt – wen trifft die Schuld?
Urteil vom Landgericht HamburgFlutschutz fehlt – wen trifft die Schuld?
Foto: So finden Sie nachhaltige Fonds schnell und einfach
Unsere Fonds-SucheSo finden Sie nachhaltige Fonds schnell und einfach
Foto: Mit Erbschaft an den Kapitalmarkt – so kann es gehen
Der PraxisfallMit Erbschaft an den Kapitalmarkt – so kann es gehen
Foto: So will die EU Tech-Riesen regulieren
Volkswirt Johannes MayrSo will die EU Tech-Riesen regulieren
Foto: Preiswerte Immobilien zu finden, kann man lernen.
Ein Blick in die Start-up-Szene„Preiswerte Immobilien zu finden, kann man lernen.“
nach oben
Cookie-Einstellungen