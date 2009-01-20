DJ DGAP-Adhoc: EMPRISE Aktiengesellschaft: Negotiations with investor suspended

EMPRISE Aktiengesellschaft / Miscellaneous 20.01.2009 Release of an Ad hoc announcement according to § 15 WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ad hoc release Negotiations with investor suspended Hamburg, January 20, 2009. The negotiations between EMPRISE AG [ISIN: DE0005710503] and the investor have been suspended. Both had signed a letter of intent on December 10th, 2008, concerning the financial restructuring of the company. The negotiations were suspended for the time being, because of missing contributions of further investors. Negotiations between the Board of Management of EMPRISE AG and further investors will be continued. Financial information: Maren Wolff, EMPRISE AG, Tel.: +49.40.27072-133, Fax: +49.40.27072-139, e-mail: [email protected] Press information: Grit Pauli, HOSCHKE & CONSORTEN Public Relations GmbH, Tel.: +49.40.369050- 31, Fax: +49.40.369050-10, e-mail: [email protected] 20.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: EMPRISE Aktiengesellschaft Humboldtstr. 62 22083 Hamburg Deutschland Phone: +49 (0)40 27072-134 Fax: +49 (0)40 27072-139 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: www.emprise.de ISIN: DE0005710503 WKN: 571050 Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2009 05:48 ET (10:48 GMT)