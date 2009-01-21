DJ DGAP-Adhoc: Hannover Rückversicherung AG: Changes on the Executive Board

Hannover Rückversicherung AG / Change of Personnel 21.01.2009 Release of an Ad hoc announcement according to § 15 WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Supervisory Boards of Hannover Rückversicherung AG and E+S Rückversicherung AG have taken the following personnel decisions: With effect from 1 July 2009 Ulrich Wallin (54) has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of both companies. Mr. Wallin succeeds Wilhelm Zeller, who is retiring at the end of June 2009 at age 65. Mr. Zeller has led the Hannover Re Group for more than 13 years. Trained as a qualified lawyer, Mr. Wallin has sat on the Executive Boards of Hannover Re and E+S Rück since 2001. He bears responsibility for the following Central Divisions: Specialty Division, Direct and Facultative, Group Protections and Insurance-linked Securities. Mr. Wallin embarked on his professional career in 1982 with HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G., Hannover. In 1984 he joined the Foreign Section of E+S Rück, where he built up the portfolio of aviation reinsurance. Prior to his appointment to the Executive Boards of Hannover Re and E+S Rück, Mr. Wallin assumed a range of duties for the Hannover Re Group, most notably in the areas of aviation and marine business as well as worldwide facultative property and casualty business. Mr. Wallin is married with two children. With effect from the end of 31 March 2009 Mrs. Elke König, the Chief Financial Officer of Hannover Re and E+S Rück, is leaving the Executive Boards of both companies on the most amicable terms in order to tackle new professional challenges. The Supervisory Boards would like to thank Dr. König for her considerable personal dedication and her successful work on behalf of the Hannover Re Group. Mrs. König is to be succeeded by Roland Vogel (49), who has headed the Hannover Re Group's Finance and Accounting division since 2001. A graduate in economics, Mr. Vogel has been with the Group since 1989. After initially joining the Internal Auditing unit, he took over as Head of the Business Administration department in 1996. Mr. Vogel is married with two children. For further information please contact: Press and Public Relations / Investor Relations: Stefan Schulz (tel. +49 / 511 / 56 04-15 00, e-mail: [email protected]) Press and Public Relations: Gabriele Handrick (tel. +49 / 511 / 56 04-15 02, e-mail: [email protected]) Investor Relations: Klaus Paesler (tel. +49 / 511 / 56 04-17 36, e-Mail: [email protected]) 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Hannover Rückversicherung AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50 30625 Hannover Deutschland Phone: +49-(0)511-5604-1736 Fax: +49-(0)511-5604-1648 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: www.hannover-re.com ISIN: DE0008402215 WKN: 840 221 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hannover; Freiverkehr in Berlin, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart; Terminbörse EUREX End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 21, 2009 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT)