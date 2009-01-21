DJ DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOEAST AG: Dr. Manfred Wiltschnigg to become new executive board member of IMMOEAST AG

IMMOEAST AG / Change of Personnel 21.01.2009 Release of an Ad hoc announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vienna, 21 January 2009 Dr. Manfred Wiltschnigg to become new executive board member of IMMOEAST AG The supervisory board of IMMOEAST AG today decided to appoint Dr. Manfred Wiltschnigg (46) to the executive board of IMMOEAST AG as of February 16. In addition to Dr. Eduard Zehetner (speaker of the executive board) and Dr. Edgar Rosenmayr, as the new member of the executive board Dr. Wiltschnigg will be responsible in particular for the management of real estate assets and the further optimisation of the portfolio. Dr. Manfred Wiltschnigg has years of extensive experience in the real estate business and is considered one of Austria's and Germany's most renown real estate experts. The doctor of economics also held management functions at Generali Immobilien AG, Oppenheim Immobilien-Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH and at IVG Austria GmbH, at which he was in charge of the region Central & Eastern Europe. 'With Manfred Wiltschnigg we have been able to obtain another high-profile real estate professional as an enhancement for our IMMOEAST executive board team,' IMMOEAST AG speaker of the executive board Eduard Zehetner says. 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: IMMOEAST AG Gaudenzdorfer Gürtel 67 1120 Wien Österreich Phone: 0043 1 536 16-419 Fax: 0043 1 536 16-491 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: http://www.immoeast.at ISIN: AT0000642806 WKN: A0BLUL Listed: Freiverkehr in Berlin, München, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; Foreign Exchange(s) Wien End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

