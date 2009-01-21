DJ DGAP-Adhoc: KRONES AG: KRONES decides to buy back its own stock, up to 10 per cent of the equity capital

Krones AG / Share Buyback 21.01.2009 Release of an Ad hoc announcement according to § 15 WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Neutraubling, Germany, 21 January 2009 - The Executive Board of KRONES AG, following authorisation by the AGM held on 18 June 2008, decided on 21 January 2009 to purchase on the stock market up to 3,159,307 of the company's own shares, equivalent to up to 10 per cent of the equity capital. The value per share (excluding the ancillary costs of purchase) must not be less than EUR 22.61 and not more than EUR 27.64. If the price of KRONES AG's shares should rise above or fall below the specified bandwidth, the Executive Board can decide upon a new buyback tranche with a new bandwidth. The relevant information on this will be announced on the company's website under www.krones.com. Use of the repurchased shares will be decided upon at a later juncture, subject to approval by the AGM. The buyback will be conducted by Commerzbank AG, Frankfurt a.M. in appropriate conformity with the 'safe harbour' regulations of Ordinance (EG) No. 2273/2003 from the European Commission, independently and without any influence being exerted by the company. Further details of the share buyback programme are published on the company's website under www.krones.com. Your contact person: Olaf Scholz Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG Tel.: +49 9401 70-1169 Mobil: +49 151 12248730 Email: [email protected] Hermann Graf zu Castell-Rüdenhausen Leiter Konzernkommunikation Krones AG Tel.: +49 9401 703258 Mobil: +49 170 6305916 E-Mail: [email protected] Contact: Olaf Scholz Leiter Investor Relations Tel.: +49 9401 70-1169 Mobil: +49 151 12248730 E-Mail: [email protected] 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Krones AG Böhmerwaldstraße 5 93073 Neutraubling Deutschland Phone: +49 (0)9401 703258 Fax: +49 (0)9401 703786 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: www.krones.com ISIN: DE0006335003 WKN: 633500 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), München; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2009 07:03 ET (12:03 GMT)