LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
DI als PDF button
Suche
TopThemen
Fonds
Fonds-Analyse
Mediathek
Märkte
Finanzberatung
Versicherungen
ETFS & Indexfonds
Experten
Denker der Wirtschaft
Nachhaltigkeit
Krypto
Services
Lesedauer: 2 Minuten

DJ DGAP-Adhoc: KRONES AG: KRONES decides to buy back its own stock, up to 10 per cent of the equity capital

DJ DGAP-Adhoc: KRONES AG: KRONES decides to buy back its own stock, up to 10 per cent of the equity capital

DJ DGAP-Adhoc: KRONES AG: KRONES decides to buy back its own stock, up to 10 per cent of the equity capital

Krones AG / Share Buyback 21.01.2009 Release of an Ad hoc announcement according to § 15 WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Neutraubling, Germany, 21 January 2009 - The Executive Board of KRONES AG, following authorisation by the AGM held on 18 June 2008, decided on 21 January 2009 to purchase on the stock market up to 3,159,307 of the company's own shares, equivalent to up to 10 per cent of the equity capital. The value per share (excluding the ancillary costs of purchase) must not be less than EUR 22.61 and not more than EUR 27.64. If the price of KRONES AG's shares should rise above or fall below the specified bandwidth, the Executive Board can decide upon a new buyback tranche with a new bandwidth. The relevant information on this will be announced on the company's website under www.krones.com. Use of the repurchased shares will be decided upon at a later juncture, subject to approval by the AGM. The buyback will be conducted by Commerzbank AG, Frankfurt a.M. in appropriate conformity with the 'safe harbour' regulations of Ordinance (EG) No. 2273/2003 from the European Commission, independently and without any influence being exerted by the company. Further details of the share buyback programme are published on the company's website under www.krones.com. Your contact person: Olaf Scholz Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG Tel.: +49 9401 70-1169 Mobil: +49 151 12248730 Email: [email protected] Hermann Graf zu Castell-Rüdenhausen Leiter Konzernkommunikation Krones AG Tel.: +49 9401 703258 Mobil: +49 170 6305916 E-Mail: [email protected] Contact: Olaf Scholz Leiter Investor Relations Tel.: +49 9401 70-1169 Mobil: +49 151 12248730 E-Mail: [email protected] 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Krones AG Böhmerwaldstraße 5 93073 Neutraubling Deutschland Phone: +49 (0)9401 703258 Fax: +49 (0)9401 703786 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: www.krones.com ISIN: DE0006335003 WKN: 633500 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), München; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2009 07:03 ET (12:03 GMT)
Auch interessant
Foto: Apple, Exxon Mobile, Microsoft – Aktien-Top-10 so wertvoll wie noch nie
Analyse von HQ TrustApple, Exxon Mobile, Microsoft – Aktien-Top-10 so wertvoll wie noch nie
Foto: Schaden virtuelle Hauptversammlungen der Aktionärs-Demokratie?
BVI-Spezialisten im PodcastSchaden virtuelle Hauptversammlungen der Aktionärs-Demokratie?
Foto: Notenbanker unterschätzen Inflation
Ehemaliger Ifo-Chef Hans-Werner SinnNotenbanker unterschätzen Inflation
Foto: Was Fondsmanager über 2021, Wackelbörsen und das neue Jahr sagen
„Welches Weihnachtslied hören Sie immer noch gern?“Was Fondsmanager über 2021, Wackelbörsen und das neue Jahr sagen
Meistgelesen
Topnews
Foto: Die 15 größten Fonds von Carmignac
10 Jahre Carmignac in DeutschlandDie 15 größten Fonds von Carmignac
Foto: Flutschutz fehlt – wen trifft die Schuld?
Urteil vom Landgericht HamburgFlutschutz fehlt – wen trifft die Schuld?
Foto: So finden Sie nachhaltige Fonds schnell und einfach
Unsere Fonds-SucheSo finden Sie nachhaltige Fonds schnell und einfach
Foto: Mit Erbschaft an den Kapitalmarkt – so kann es gehen
Der PraxisfallMit Erbschaft an den Kapitalmarkt – so kann es gehen
Foto: So will die EU Tech-Riesen regulieren
Volkswirt Johannes MayrSo will die EU Tech-Riesen regulieren
Foto: Preiswerte Immobilien zu finden, kann man lernen.
Ein Blick in die Start-up-Szene„Preiswerte Immobilien zu finden, kann man lernen.“
nach oben
Cookie-Einstellungen