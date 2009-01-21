DJ DGAP-Adhoc: Magix AG: MAGIX Board decides further share buy back

MAGIX AG / Share Buyback 21.01.2009 Release of an Ad hoc announcement according to § 15 WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Berlin, 21 January 2009 - The Board of Berlin-based company MAGIX AG (ISIN DE0007220782), following the approval of the Supervisory Board, has just decided to launch a public buyback offer to the shareholders. The offer period starts on Monday, 26 January 2009, and ends on Friday, 13 February 2009 at 1200 CET. The purchase price of EUR 2.74 per share offered by the company (excluding auxiliary purchasing costs) lies within the span of 10% above or below the average closing price of the Xetra trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the 4th to 10th day of trading before publication of the offer in accordance with the decision of the shareholders' meeting on 12 March 2008. In November last year MAGIX AG had already purchased 444,252 of its own shares at a price of EUR 1.95 per share (excl. auxiliary costs) within the frame of a public buyback offer. Since then it has been holding 3.85% of the share capital. The new buyback offer is limited to a maximum amount of 709,237 shares. The authorization by the shareholders' meeting to buy back just under 10% of existing share capital would be utilized to its full potential if the offer is fully accepted. Detailed information on the public buyback offer will be available to the shareholders from 26 January 2009 on www.magix.com or from their bank. About MAGIX MAGIX AG, Berlin, is an internationally operating provider of software, online services and digital content for using multimedia products and services in personal communication. Furthermore, MAGIX also offers tailor-made multimedia solutions as one-stop solutions to business partners such as online portals and hardware manufacturers. Since 1993 MAGIX has developed state-of-the-art technology for designing, editing and archiving digital photos, videos and music. In 2007, based on sales of products through retail distribution of photo, video and music software, MAGIX held a leading market position in Germany and various other European countries, and was one of the leading market players in the USA. MAGIX AG, Friedrichstr. 200, 10117 Berlin ISIN: DE0007220782 Official market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) You can find further information and online photo material at our press center (http://www.magix.com/de/magix-ag/presse/pressekontakt/), or receive them in advance from our press team. Contact: Dr. Sven Reichardt Magix AG Tel 030-29392280 Fax 030-29392415 ir[at]magix.net 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: MAGIX AG Friedrichstraße 200 10117 Berlin Deutschland Phone: +49 (0)30- 29 39 2-280 Fax: +49 (0)30- 29 39 2-415 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: www.magix.com ISIN: DE0007220782 WKN: 722078 Indices: Prime Software, Prime IG Software Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

