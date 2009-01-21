DJ DGAP-Adhoc: New CEO for BÖWE SYSTEC AG

BÖWE SYSTEC AG / Change of Personnel 21.01.2009 Release of an Ad hoc announcement according to § 15 WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Supervisory Board of BÖWE SYSTEC AG has agreed to the request from CEO Dr. Claus Gerckens (58) that he be released from his duties and functions in the BÖWE Group for personal reasons. Dr. Gerckens will thus be stepping down from his office with effect as of January 31, 2009 and will no longer be a member of BÖWE SYSTEC AG Board of Directors from that date on. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr. Gerckens for his many years of successful work in helping establish the BÖWE Group and for his great personal dedication. The Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Oliver Bialowons (40) to succeed Dr. Gerckens as the new CEO with effect as of February 1, 2009. Mr. Bialowons is currently Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the Board of Directors. He will continue to fulfill this role following the new appointment. The Supervisory Board wishes Mr. Bialowons every success in his new role. Augsburg, January 20, 2009 BÖWE SYSTEC AG The Board of Directors 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: BÖWE SYSTEC AG Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1 86159 Augsburg Deutschland Phone: +49 (0)821 57 02-36 5 Fax: +49 (0)821 57 02-21 4 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: www.boewe-systec.de ISIN: DE0005239701 WKN: 523970 Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), München; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

