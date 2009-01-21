LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
DI als PDF button
Suche
TopThemen
Fonds
Fonds-Analyse
Mediathek
Märkte
Finanzberatung
Versicherungen
ETFS & Indexfonds
Experten
Denker der Wirtschaft
Nachhaltigkeit
Krypto
Services
Lesedauer: 2 Minuten

DJ DGAP-Adhoc: New CEO for BÖWE SYSTEC AG

DJ DGAP-Adhoc: New CEO for BÖWE SYSTEC AG

DJ DGAP-Adhoc: New CEO for BÖWE SYSTEC AG

BÖWE SYSTEC AG / Change of Personnel 21.01.2009 Release of an Ad hoc announcement according to § 15 WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Supervisory Board of BÖWE SYSTEC AG has agreed to the request from CEO Dr. Claus Gerckens (58) that he be released from his duties and functions in the BÖWE Group for personal reasons. Dr. Gerckens will thus be stepping down from his office with effect as of January 31, 2009 and will no longer be a member of BÖWE SYSTEC AG Board of Directors from that date on. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr. Gerckens for his many years of successful work in helping establish the BÖWE Group and for his great personal dedication. The Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Oliver Bialowons (40) to succeed Dr. Gerckens as the new CEO with effect as of February 1, 2009. Mr. Bialowons is currently Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the Board of Directors. He will continue to fulfill this role following the new appointment. The Supervisory Board wishes Mr. Bialowons every success in his new role. Augsburg, January 20, 2009 BÖWE SYSTEC AG The Board of Directors 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: BÖWE SYSTEC AG Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1 86159 Augsburg Deutschland Phone: +49 (0)821 57 02-36 5 Fax: +49 (0)821 57 02-21 4 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: www.boewe-systec.de ISIN: DE0005239701 WKN: 523970 Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), München; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2009 09:22 ET (14:22 GMT)
Auch interessant
Foto: Apple, Exxon Mobile, Microsoft – Aktien-Top-10 so wertvoll wie noch nie
Analyse von HQ TrustApple, Exxon Mobile, Microsoft – Aktien-Top-10 so wertvoll wie noch nie
Foto: Schaden virtuelle Hauptversammlungen der Aktionärs-Demokratie?
BVI-Spezialisten im PodcastSchaden virtuelle Hauptversammlungen der Aktionärs-Demokratie?
Foto: Notenbanker unterschätzen Inflation
Ehemaliger Ifo-Chef Hans-Werner SinnNotenbanker unterschätzen Inflation
Foto: Was Fondsmanager über 2021, Wackelbörsen und das neue Jahr sagen
„Welches Weihnachtslied hören Sie immer noch gern?“Was Fondsmanager über 2021, Wackelbörsen und das neue Jahr sagen
Meistgelesen
Topnews
Foto: Die 15 größten Fonds von Carmignac
10 Jahre Carmignac in DeutschlandDie 15 größten Fonds von Carmignac
Foto: Flutschutz fehlt – wen trifft die Schuld?
Urteil vom Landgericht HamburgFlutschutz fehlt – wen trifft die Schuld?
Foto: So finden Sie nachhaltige Fonds schnell und einfach
Unsere Fonds-SucheSo finden Sie nachhaltige Fonds schnell und einfach
Foto: Mit Erbschaft an den Kapitalmarkt – so kann es gehen
Der PraxisfallMit Erbschaft an den Kapitalmarkt – so kann es gehen
Foto: So will die EU Tech-Riesen regulieren
Volkswirt Johannes MayrSo will die EU Tech-Riesen regulieren
Foto: Preiswerte Immobilien zu finden, kann man lernen.
Ein Blick in die Start-up-Szene„Preiswerte Immobilien zu finden, kann man lernen.“
nach oben
Cookie-Einstellungen