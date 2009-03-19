DJ DGAP-Adhoc: PULSION Medical Systems AG PULSION Medical Systems AG announces the following provisional, unaudited results for 2008

PULSION Medical Systems AG / Preliminary Results 04.02.2009 Release of an Ad hoc announcement according to § 15 WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Munich, February 04, 2009 - PULSION Medical Systems AG, a life science corporation specializing in medical diagnostic and therapy systems, listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, announces the following provisional, unaudited results for the financial year 2008 (all amounts on the basis of the IFRS consolidated financial statements). Consolidated group revenues in 2008 amounted to EUR 28.1 million. This represents a decrease of about 1% compared with the prior year revenues of EUR 28.3 million. The gross profit amounted to EUR 18.6 million, after EUR 20.5 million in 2007. The gross margin fell accordingly to app. 67%, having amounted in 2007 to 72.4%. The decline is due in particular to exchange differences, increasing allowances and discounts and a shift in the sales mix in favor of equipment and distributors. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to approximately EUR 0.6 million, compared with EUR 4.3 million in the previous year. The operating margin fell accordingly from 14% in the previous year to 2%. After a net profit of EUR 2.5 million in 2007, a loss of EUR 0.6 million before minority interests is expected for 2008. All nonrecurring effects from the change in CEO in October 2008 and the settlement with the Company's founder, Dr. Pfeiffer, in January 2009 have been processed in this amount. Cash and cash equivalents including pledged funds amounted as of December 31, 2008 to EUR 3.2 million (2007: EUR 5.4 million including pledged funds). 04.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: PULSION Medical Systems AG Joseph-Wild-Strasse 20 81829 München Deutschland Phone: +49 (0)89 4599 14-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 4599 14-18 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: www.pulsion.com ISIN: DE0005487904 WKN: 548790 Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

