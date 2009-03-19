DJ DGAP-Adhoc: Utimaco Safeware AG: Cash compensation for Domination and Profit Loss pooling Agreement accumulated to EUR 14.13

Utimaco Safeware AG / Miscellaneous 04.02.2009 Release of an Ad hoc announcement according to § 15 WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Utimaco Safeware AG: Cash compensation for Domination and Profit Loss pooling Agreement accumulated to EUR 14.13 Oberursel/Germany, February 4th, 2009 - The Management of Sophos Holdings GmbH, Mainz, a 100% affiliate of the British Sophos Plc, and the Management Board of Utimaco Safeware AG today agreed on the conditions of the Domination and Profit Loss pooling Agreement between Sophos Holdings GmbH as controlling company and Utimaco Safeware AG as controlled company. The contract requires the approval of the Supervisory Board and of the Shareholders of Utimaco Safeware AG. The resolution of the Supervisory Board of Utimaco Safeware AG is planned for February 9th, 2009. The Shareholders of Utimaco Safeware AG shall approve the contract in an extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which likely will take place end of March 2009. A cash compensation offer according to § 305 AktG (Stock Corporation Act) amounting to EUR 14.13 and a yearly compensation according to § 304 AktG (Stock Corporation Act) amounting to EUR 1.03 gross (EUR 0.87 net according to the current circumstances) for a complete fiscal year per no-par value share are provided for the outside shareholders of Utimaco Safeware AG. These payment obligations shall be additionally ensured by a Comfort Letter of Sophos Plc. The cash compensation offer according to § 305 AktG (Stock Corporation Act) and the compensation according to § 304 AktG (Stock Corporation Act) are based upon an expert opinion of PKF Pannell Kerr Foster Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main. The adequacy of the cash compensation and the compensation is audited by Jung Treuhand GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Offenbach am Main, which were chosen and commissioned as expert auditor by the County Court Frankfurt am Main. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information and Explaination of the Issuer to this News: Utimaco Safeware AG - The Data Security Company With over 25 years of company history behind it, Utimaco is now one of the leading global manufacturers of data security solutions. The Data Security Company enables medium-sized and large organizations to safeguard their electronic assets against intentional or accidental data loss, and to comply with all currently applicable data protection regulations. Utimaco's complete range of solutions provides full 360 degree protection. SafeGuard solutions protect and manage data during storage (data at rest), during transmission (data in motion) and during processing (data in use). Utimaco offers its customers comprehensive on site support via a worldwide network of certified partners and subsidiaries. Utimaco Safeware AG, with headquarters in Oberursel, near Frankfurt, Germany, is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007572406). For more information about Utimaco Safeware, go to: www.utimaco.com www.utimaco.com Jutta Stolp, CIRO Investor Relations Tel.: +49 (61 71) 88 - 11 17 [email protected] 04.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Utimaco Safeware AG Hohemarkstraße 22 61440 Oberursel Deutschland Phone: +49 (0)6171 88 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)6171 88 - 1290 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: www.utimaco.de ISIN: DE0007572406 WKN: 757240 Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Hannover, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

