DJ DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 20.01.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deutsche Lufthansa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Annual financial report Date of disclosure / German: March 11, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: March 11, 2009 German: http://www.lufthansa-financials.com/servlet/PB/menu/1014574_l1/index.html English: http://www.lufthansa-financials.com/servlet/PB/menu/1014574_l2/index.html Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 11, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: March 11, 2009 German: http://www.lufthansa-financials.com/servlet/PB/menu/1014574_l1/index.html English: http://www.lufthansa-financials.com/servlet/PB/menu/1014574_l2/index.html Report: Financial report of the group (half-year) Date of disclosure / German: July 30, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: July 30, 2009 German: http://www.lufthansa-financials.com/servlet/PB/menu/1014574_l1/index.html English: http://www.lufthansa-financials.com/servlet/PB/menu/1014574_l2/index.html Report: Quarterly financial report of the group within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2009 German: http://www.lufthansa-financials.com/servlet/PB/menu/1014574_l1/index.html English: http://www.lufthansa-financials.com/servlet/PB/menu/1014574_l2/index.html Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: October 29, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: October 29, 2009 German: http://www.lufthansa-financials.com/servlet/PB/menu/1014574_l1/index.html English: http://www.lufthansa-financials.com/servlet/PB/menu/1014574_l2/index.html 20.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Von-Gablenz-Str. 2-6 50679 Köln Deutschland Internet: www.lufthansa-financials.de End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2009 10:37 ET (15:37 GMT)