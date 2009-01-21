DJ DGAP-AFR: E.ON AG: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

E.ON AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 21.01.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- E.ON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Financial report of the group (half-year) Date of disclosure / German: August 12, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: August 12, 2009 German: http://www.eon.com/zwischenbericht-2-2009 English: http://www.eon.com/interimreport-2-2009 Report: Quarterly financial report of the group within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 13, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: May 13, 2009 German: http://www.eon.com/zwischenbericht-1-2009 English: http://www.eon.com/interimreport-1-2009 Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 11, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: November 11, 2009 German: http://www.eon.com/zwischenbericht-3-2009 English: http://www.eon.com/interimreport-3-2009 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: E.ON AG E.ON-Platz 1 40479 Düsseldorf Deutschland Internet: www.eon.com End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

