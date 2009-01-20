DJ DGAP-AFR: ERLUS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ERLUS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 20.01.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ERLUS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Annual financial report Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2009 German: http://www.erlus.de/geschaeftsberichte Report: Financial report (half-year) Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2009 German: http://www.erlus.de/zwischenmitteilungen Report: Interim announcement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2009 German: http://www.erlus.de/zwischenmitteilungen Report: Interim announcement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 15, 2009 German: http://www.erlus.de/zwischenmitteilungen 20.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: ERLUS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Hauptstrasse 106 84088 Neufahrn / NB. Deutschland Internet: www.erlus.com End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

