DJ DGAP-AFR: Forst Ebnath Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Forst Ebnath Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 04.02.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Forst Ebnath Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Interim announcement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: February 16, 2009 German: http://www.forst-ebnath.de/pages/02/interim_information_2008-2009.aspx 04.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Forst Ebnath Aktiengesellschaft Brander Straße 1 95683 Ebnath Deutschland Internet: www.forst-ebnath.de End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 04, 2009 07:41 ET (12:41 GMT)