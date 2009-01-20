DJ DGAP-AFR: Graphit Kropfmühl AG: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Graphit Kropfmühl AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 20.01.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Graphit Kropfmühl AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2009 German: http://www.gk-graphite.com/investor/pdf/gb2008d_gesamt.pdf English: http://www.gk-graphite.com/englisch/investor/pdf/gb2008e_gesamt.pdf Report: Financial report of the group (half-year) Date of disclosure / German: August 12, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: August 12, 2009 German: http://www.gk-graphite.com/investor/pdf/ZB2009_2qu.pdf English: http://www.gk-graphite.com/englisch/investor/pdf/ZB2009e_2qu.pdf Report: Quarterly financial report of the group within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 13, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: May 13, 2009 German: http://www.gk-graphite.com/investor/pdf/ZB2009_1qu.pdf English: http://www.gk-graphite.com/englisch/investor/pdf/ZB2009e_1qu.pdf Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 11, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: November 11, 2009 German: http://www.gk-graphite.com/investor/pdf/ZB2009_3qu.pdf English: http://www.gk-graphite.com/englisch/investor/pdf/ZB2009e_3qu.pdf 20.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Graphit Kropfmühl AG Langheinrichstraße 1 94051 Hauzenberg Deutschland Internet: www.gk-graphite.com End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

