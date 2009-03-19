DJ DGAP-AFR: GRENKELEASING AG: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

GRENKELEASING AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements/Announcement of change 04.02.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This is an announcement of change. GRENKELEASING AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Annual financial report Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2009 German: http://www.grenkeleasing.de/IR/PDF-FINANZ/AG_Report2008D.pdf English: http://www.grenkeleasing.de/ir/PDF-FINANZ/AG_Report2008GB.pdf 04.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: GRENKELEASING AG Neuer Markt 2 76532 Baden-Baden Deutschland Internet: www.grenke.de End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2009 10:12 ET (15:12 GMT)