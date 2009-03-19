DJ DGAP-AFR: Magix AG: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

MAGIX AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 16.02.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magix AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Financial report of the group (half-year) Date of disclosure / German: May 29, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: May 29, 2009 German: http://www.magix.com/de/magix-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte/ English: http://www.magix.com/uk/magix-ag/investor-relations/reportspublications/financial-reports/ Report: Quarterly financial report of the group within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: February 27, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: February 27, 2009 German: http://www.magix.com/de/magix-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte/ English: http://www.magix.com/uk/magix-ag/investor-relations/reportspublications/financial-reports/ Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: August 28, 2009 German: http://www.magix.com/de/magix-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte/ English: http://www.magix.com/uk/magix-ag/investor-relations/reportspublications/financial-reports/ 16.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: MAGIX AG Friedrichstraße 200 10117 Berlin Deutschland Internet: www.magix.com End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

