DJ DGAP-AFR: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 21.01.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2009 German: http://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte.html Report: Financial report of the group (half-year) Date of disclosure / German: August 27, 2009 German: http://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte.html Report: Interim announcement of the group within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 14, 2009 German: http://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte.html Report: Interim announcement of the group within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2009 German: http://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte.html 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG Industriestraße 8-12 78559 Gosheim Deutschland Internet: www.hermle.de End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

