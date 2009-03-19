DJ DGAP-AFR: Plaut Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Plaut Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements/Announcement of change 04.02.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This is an announcement of change. Plaut Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Interim announcement of the group within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 29, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: April 29, 2009 German: http://www.plaut.de English: http://www.plaut.de Report: Interim announcement of the group within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: October 28, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: October 28, 2009 German: http://www.plaut.de English: http://www.plaut.de 04.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Plaut Aktiengesellschaft Engelsberggasse 4 A-1030 Wien Österreich Internet: www.plaut.com End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2009 04:17 ET (09:17 GMT)