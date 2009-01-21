DJ DGAP-AFR: primion Technology AG: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

primion Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 21.01.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- primion Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: January 30, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: January 30, 2009 German: http://www.primion.de/Finanzberichte.954.0.html English: http://www.primion.de/Financial-reports.954.0.html?&L=1 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: primion Technology AG Steinbeisstraße 2-5 72510 Stetten am kalten Markt Deutschland Internet: www.primion.de End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

