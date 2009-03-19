DJ DGAP-AFR: schlott gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

schlott gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements/Announcement of change 04.02.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This is an announcement of change. schlott gruppe Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Financial report of the group (half-year) Date of disclosure / German: May 06, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: May 06, 2009 German: http://www.schlottgruppe.de/downloads/quartalsbericht2-0809.pdf English: http://www.schlottgruppe.de/downloads/quartalsbericht2-0809-e.pdf Report: Quarterly financial report of the group within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: February 04, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: February 04, 2009 German: http://www.schlottgruppe.de/downloads/quartalsbericht1-0809.pdf English: http://www.schlottgruppe.de/downloads/quartalsbericht1-0809-e.pdf Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: August 05, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: August 05, 2009 German: http://www.schlottgruppe.de/downloads/quartalsbericht3-0809.pdf English: http://www.schlottgruppe.de/downloads/quartalsbericht3-0809-e.pdf 04.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: schlott gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Wittlensweilerstraße 3 72250 Freudenstadt Deutschland Internet: www.schlottgruppe.de End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

