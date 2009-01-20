DJ DGAP-AFR: Schuler AG: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

SCHULER AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 20.01.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Schuler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Annual financial report Date of disclosure / German: January 29, 2009 German: http://www.schulergroup.com/de/02_Investor_Relations/060_Berichte_und_Praesentationen/index.html Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: January 29, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: January 29, 2009 German: http://www.schulergroup.com/de/02_Investor_Relations/060_Berichte_und_Praesentationen/index.html English: http://www.schulergroup.com/en/02_Investor_Relations/060_Berichte_und_Praesentationen/index.html Report: Financial report of the group (half-year) Date of disclosure / German: May 28, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: May 28, 2009 German: http://www.schulergroup.com/de/02_Investor_Relations/060_Berichte_und_Praesentationen/index.html English: http://www.schulergroup.com/en/02_Investor_Relations/060_Berichte_und_Praesentationen/index.html Report: Interim announcement of the group within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: February 16, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: February 16, 2009 German: http://www.schulergroup.com/de/02_Investor_Relations/060_Berichte_und_Praesentationen/index.html English: http://www.schulergroup.com/en/02_Investor_Relations/060_Berichte_und_Praesentationen/index.html 20.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: SCHULER AG Bahnhofstraße 41 73033 Göppingen Deutschland Internet: www.schulergroup.com End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

