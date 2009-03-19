DJ DGAP-AFR: Sedlmayr Grund und Immobilien KGaA: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Sedlmayr Grund und Immobilien KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 16.02.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sedlmayr Grund und Immobilien KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Financial report of the group (half-year) Date of disclosure / German: May 29, 2009 German: http://www.sedlmayr-kgaa.de Report: Interim announcement of the group within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: February 17, 2009 German: http://www.sedlmayr-kgaa.de Report: Interim announcement of the group within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: August 19, 2009 German: http://www.sedlmayr-kgaa.de 16.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Sedlmayr Grund und Immobilien KGaA Marsstraße 46-48 80335 München Deutschland Internet: - End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 16, 2009 03:38 ET (08:38 GMT)