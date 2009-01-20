DJ DGAP-AFR: Süss MicroTec AG: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Süss MicroTec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 20.01.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Süss MicroTec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2009 German: http://www.suss.com/investor_relations/pdf/de/2008/GB_SUSS_08_d.pdf English: http://www.suss.com/investor_relations/pdf/2008/AR_SUSS_08_e.pdf Report: Financial report of the group (half-year) Date of disclosure / German: August 06, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: August 06, 2009 German: http://www.suss.com/investor_relations/pdf/de/2009/Q2_SUSS_09_d.pdf English: http://www.suss.com/investor_relations/pdf/2009/Q2_SUSS_09_e.pdf Report: Quarterly financial report of the group within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 07, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: May 07, 2009 German: http://www.suss.com/investor_relations/pdf/de/2009/Q1_SUSS_09_d.pdf English: http://www.suss.com/investor_relations/pdf/2009/Q1_SUSS_09_e.pdf Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 05, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: November 05, 2009 German: http://www.suss.com/investor_relations/pdf/de/2009/Q3_SUSS_09_d.pdf English: http://www.suss.com/investor_relations/pdf/2009/Q3_SUSS_09_e.pdf 20.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Süss MicroTec AG Schleissheimer Strasse 90 85748 Garching b. München Deutschland Internet: www.suss.com End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2009 05:25 ET (10:25 GMT)