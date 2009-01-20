DJ DGAP-AFR: TERREX Handels-Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TERREX Handels-Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements/Announcement of change 20.01.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This is an announcement of change. TERREX Handels-Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Interim announcement of the group within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: January 21, 2009 German: http://www.terrex.de/de/Unternehmen/Berichte 20.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: TERREX Handels-Aktiengesellschaft Im Hegen 13 22113 Oststeinbek Deutschland Internet: www.terrex.de End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

