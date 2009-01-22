DJ DGAP-AFR: ThyssenKrupp AG: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ThyssenKrupp AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 22.01.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ThyssenKrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Quarterly financial report of the group within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: February 13, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: February 13, 2009 German: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investor/geschaeftsberichte.html&period=Aktuell English: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investor/geschaeftsberichte.html&period=Aktuell 22.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: ThyssenKrupp AG August-Thyssen-Str. 1 40211 Düsseldorf Deutschland Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2009 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)