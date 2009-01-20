DJ DGAP-AFR: WaveLight AG: Announcement according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37x et seqq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

WaveLight AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements/Announcement of change 20.01.2009 Announcement according to articles 37v, 37w, 37x ff. WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This is an announcement of change. WaveLight AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 25, 2009 Date of disclosure / English: March 25, 2009 German: http://www.wavelight.com/reports/Geschaeftsbericht_Rumpf_2008.pdf English: http://www.wavelight.com/reports/Annualreport_Short_Fiscal_Year_2008.pdf 20.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: WaveLight AG Am Wolfsmantel 5 91058 Erlangen Deutschland Internet: www.wavelight.com End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

