DJ DGAP-CMS: WestLB AG: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

WestLB AG / New loan issues and their warranties according to § 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 04.02.2009 Release of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- |[![CDATA[|[pre|]]]|] IHS-ISIN/ WKN/ Valuta / Volumen/ Zinssatz / Fälligkei- German Security Closing Nominal Coupon in % t /Maturity Code Date Amount DE000WLB65S9/ 04.02.09 EUR 3,75 2013 WLB65S 150.000.000,- DE000WLB65U5/ 04.02.09 EUR 3,75 2014 WLB65U 150.000.000,- DE000WLB65V3/ 04.02.09 EUR 4,25 2015 WLB65V 150.000.000,- DE000WLB8837/ 02.02.09 EUR 4,375 2013 WLB883 30.000.000,- |[![CDATA[|[/pre|]]]|] 04.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: WestLB AG Herzogstraße 15 40217 Düsseldorf Deutschland Internet: www.westlb.de End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

