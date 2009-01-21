LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Lesedauer: 1 Minute

DJ DGAP-CMS: WestLB AG: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

WestLB AG / New loan issues and their warranties according to § 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 21.01.2009 Release of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG, transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- |[![CDATA[|[pre|]]]|] IHS-ISIN/ WKN/ Valuta / Volumen/ Zinssatz / Fälligkei- German Security Closing Nominal Coupon in % t /Maturity Code Date Amount DE000WLB65J8/ 21.01.09 EUR 4,10 2014 WLB65J 50.000.000,- DE000WLB65K6/ 21.01.09 EUR 4,00 2014 WLB65K 150.000.000,- DE000WLB88F8/ 21.01.09 EUR 3,70 2011 WLB88F 125.000.000,- DE000WLB88G6/ 19.01.09 EUR 4,00 2013 WLB88G 30.000.000,- DE000WLB65W1/ 20.01.09 EUR 4,30 2017 WLB65W 50.000.000,- DE000WLB88Q5/ 20.01.09 EUR 3,20 2010 WLB88Q 50.000.000,- DE000WLB88R3/ 21.01.09 EUR 4,00 2012 WLB88R 50.000.000,- DE000WLB88S1/ 21.01.09 EUR 3,65 2011 WLB88S 50.000.000,- |[![CDATA[|[/pre|]]]|] 21.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: WestLB AG Herzogstraße 15 40217 Düsseldorf Deutschland Internet: www.westlb.de End of News DGAP News-Service =--------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2009 05:38 ET (10:38 GMT)
