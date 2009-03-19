LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
DI als PDF button
Suche
TopThemen
Fonds
Fonds-Analyse
Mediathek
Märkte
Finanzberatung
Versicherungen
ETFS & Indexfonds
Experten
Denker der Wirtschaft
Nachhaltigkeit
Krypto
Services
Lesedauer: 1 Minute

DJ DGAP-DD: Altana AG english

DJ DGAP-DD: Altana AG english

DJ DGAP-DD: Altana AG english

Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to section 15a of the WpHG Directors' Dealings notification transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The person with duty of notification is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement Company: SKion GmbH Person performing managerial responsibilities, triggering the disclosure requirement for the legal person Details of the person performing managerial responsibilities Position: Member of an administrative or supervisory body Information about the transaction with duty of notification Description of the financial instrument: Shares ISIN/WKN of the financial instrument: DE0007600801 Type of transaction: Purchase Date: 11.02.2009 Price: 12.83 Currency: EUR No. of items: 405000 Total amount traded: 5196150 Place: over the counter Explanation for publication: Weighted Average Price Information about the company with duty of publication Issuer: Altana AG Abelstraße 45 46483 Wesel Deutschland ISIN: DE0007600801 WKN: 760080 End of Directors' Dealings Notification (c) DGAP 16.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP ID 8986

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2009 05:12 ET (10:12 GMT)
Auch interessant
Foto: Apple, Exxon Mobile, Microsoft – Aktien-Top-10 so wertvoll wie noch nie
Analyse von HQ TrustApple, Exxon Mobile, Microsoft – Aktien-Top-10 so wertvoll wie noch nie
Foto: Schaden virtuelle Hauptversammlungen der Aktionärs-Demokratie?
BVI-Spezialisten im PodcastSchaden virtuelle Hauptversammlungen der Aktionärs-Demokratie?
Foto: Notenbanker unterschätzen Inflation
Ehemaliger Ifo-Chef Hans-Werner SinnNotenbanker unterschätzen Inflation
Foto: Was Fondsmanager über 2021, Wackelbörsen und das neue Jahr sagen
„Welches Weihnachtslied hören Sie immer noch gern?“Was Fondsmanager über 2021, Wackelbörsen und das neue Jahr sagen
Meistgelesen
Topnews
Foto: Die 15 größten Fonds von Carmignac
10 Jahre Carmignac in DeutschlandDie 15 größten Fonds von Carmignac
Foto: Flutschutz fehlt – wen trifft die Schuld?
Urteil vom Landgericht HamburgFlutschutz fehlt – wen trifft die Schuld?
Foto: So finden Sie nachhaltige Fonds schnell und einfach
Unsere Fonds-SucheSo finden Sie nachhaltige Fonds schnell und einfach
Foto: Mit Erbschaft an den Kapitalmarkt – so kann es gehen
Der PraxisfallMit Erbschaft an den Kapitalmarkt – so kann es gehen
Foto: So will die EU Tech-Riesen regulieren
Volkswirt Johannes MayrSo will die EU Tech-Riesen regulieren
Foto: Preiswerte Immobilien zu finden, kann man lernen.
Ein Blick in die Start-up-Szene„Preiswerte Immobilien zu finden, kann man lernen.“
nach oben
Cookie-Einstellungen