DJ DGAP-DD: Biotest AG english

Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to section 15a of the WpHG Directors' Dealings notification transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The person with duty of notification is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement Last name: Prof. Dr. Schulz First name: Gregor Company: Biotest AG Position: Member of a managing body Information about the transaction with duty of notification Description of the financial instrument: Preference Shares ISIN/WKN of the financial instrument: DE 0005227235 Type of transaction: Purchase Date: 04.02.2009 Price: 37.91 Currency: EUR No. of items: 500 Total amount traded: 18955.00 Place: Frankfurt am Main Information about the company with duty of publication Issuer: Biotest AG Landsteinerstraße 5 63303 Dreieich Deutschland ISIN: DE0005227201 WKN: 522720 End of Directors' Dealings Notification (c) DGAP 04.02.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP ID 8920

February 04, 2009 08:51 ET (13:51 GMT)