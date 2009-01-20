DJ DGAP-DD: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to section 15a of the WpHG Directors' Dealings notification transmitted by DGAP - a company of EquityStory AG. The person with duty of notification is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Details of the person subject to the disclosure requirement Last name: Schwenkow First name: Peter Position: Member of a managing body Information about the transaction with duty of notification Description of the financial instrument: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG Shares ISIN/WKN of the financial instrument: DE0005513907 Type of transaction: Purchase Date: 16.01.2009 Price: 0.51 Currency: EUR No. of items: 334793 Total amount traded: 170744.43 Place: over the counter Information about the company with duty of publication Issuer: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft Potsdamer Straße 58 10785 Berlin Deutschland ISIN: DE0005513907 WKN: 551390 End of Directors' Dealings Notification (c) DGAP 20.01.2009 Financial News transmitted by DGAP ID 8841

January 20, 2009 04:46 ET (09:46 GMT)